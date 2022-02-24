Elgar confident novice Dewald Brevis can adapt to Pro cricket

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar said he's excited to see Dewald Brevis making the step up to the professional level.

Brevis was the top scorer at the Under-19 World Cup and broke Shikhar Dhawan's record in the process.

Brevis has already been playing for the Titans and has landed a big Indian Premier League deal with the Mumbai Indians.

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar said he's looking forward to seeing Titans batting tyro Dewald Brevis making the step up to professional cricket.

Brevis stepped out from the Under-19 World Cup where he broke Shikhar Dhawan's 2004 record of 505 runs with 506, despite the Proteas not getting past the quarterfinal stage.

Elgar, a former South African Schools Captain who led SA at their disastrous Under-19 World Cup sojourn in Sri Lanka in 2006, may have the joyful prospect of playing with Brevis at the Titans.

Elgar, who has the tough task of leading the Proteas in their series salvage mission in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday, said how quickly Brevis adapts to professional cricket will have an impact on his career.

"He's got to perform at professional level, which is another step up, but I'm pretty sure he's more than capable of adapting to those roles when his turn comes," Elgar said.

"He's a very good talent and trust me, he can play well."

Brevis's performance hasn't just impressed Elgar, but Indian Premier League scouts, with the Mumbai Indians picking him up for R6-million.



He's yet to make his first-class debut before such a windfall, but with one round of Four-Day Series matches remaining, there's a fair possibility of Brevis making his bow against the Lions at SuperSport Park next week Friday despite the must-win nature of the game.

That said, Brevis has become the hottest Under-19 prospect since Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram played starring roles in SA's success in the United Arab Emirates in 2014.

Brevis has already featured for the Titans in the Cricket South Africa Provincial T20 Cup and should be playing in Friday's first semi-final against the Dolphins.

"He's already done so in the Under-19 World Cup, but I only think I've worked with him once," Elgar said.

"He hasn't been around the Titans setup for a long time because he was busy with his matric exams, but he's one for the future."