Elgar ecstatic after breaking personal Kingsmead duck: 'I've caught quite a few hidings here'

Proteas captain Dean Elgar was overjoyed with his first Test win at Kingsmead.

Elgar had to wait for his fifth Test at the ground to get his first success there, having lost three and drawn one.

Elgar said South Africa needed to improve their match intensity to avoid soft moments.

South Africa's 220-run win against Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Monday was important on so many levels, especially for Proteas skipper Dean Elgar, who won his first Test at the ground in five attempts.

Elgar has played five Tests at Kingsmead, but lost three and drew one before finally breaking his duck at the ground.

The fact that he had to wait until he was captain was even more special for him because even at first-class level, Kingsmead hasn't been kind to him.

His last First-Class visit was the 2020/21 Four-Day Franchise series final where the Titans were spun out by the Dolphins with 19 of the 20 wickets falling to spin.

Elgar was happy to take the win in his stride.

"I've caught quite a few hidings here at Kingsmead in first-class cricket and out of the bunch of Tests I have played here, I haven't been part of the winning side," Elgar said.

"That's not great, but it's still nice to know that we've had the upper hand in this one, so it's nice to have a victory on our side.

"It's nice to get a victory here at Kingsmead."

The Proteas' performance wasn't the slickest, especially with the bat where they collapsed from 116/1 to 204 all out in the second innings.

There were also two late run-outs in the second innings that allowed the visitors to have a sniff before Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj stamped their authority in the chase.

Elgar said that as senior players and team management, they had the responsibility of imparting the importance of sustained match intensity to the younger players in the team.

"Intensity is what we were lacking there and a lot of guys need to wake up and realise that Test cricket demands intensity with bat and ball," Elgar said.

"Even at the start of your innings, you need to be at a certain level, being in good positions and having good body language, while running between the wickets can also intensify your innings.

"Maybe the inexperience of the players played a role in that and we had a guy on Test debut, while there are one or two guys who have a handful of Tests.

"They're not that familiar with that kind of role play, but I trust they will get there and it's important for senior staff and members to help them speak that language for Test match game plans."