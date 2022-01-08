Elgar happy to realise schoolboy milestone following Wanderers heroics

Proteas captain Dean Elgar realised a dream of leading the Test team to a win through him leading from the front.

Elgar has carried his bat three times in Test cricket, but he was on the losing end twice.

His 96* gifted South Africa a crucial win in the second Test against India at the Wanderers.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar doesn't come across as a dreamer, but taking the Proteas home in a tense Test chase was a dream realised.

Elgar, who hails from Welkom and went to an 'unfancy' cricket school called St Dominics, has fastidiously worked at getting to the highest level of Test cricket.

Thursday's Test win against India that helped level the series is far departed from his pair on Test debut against Australia in Perth in 2012.

However, he's always wanted to lead from the front and through his unbeaten 96 that steered South Africa to their first Test win against India at the Wanderers, he did precisely that.

"Influencing a game like this was something I've always wanted to do, even when I was a schoolboy," Elgar said.

"I've always wanted to lead from the front, and it has made things a lot easier for guys to follow you in your footsteps and trust what you're saying in the change-room.

"It's only the second Test, and we've still got the third Test, and I think that's the most important one now."

Elgar has played some strong innings in Test cricket despite a batting style that initially drew ridicule but has now been warmly embraced because of its effectiveness.

Elgar stands as one of the few batters with a Test-best of 199, but that's the least of his concerns now.

He finally converted a fourth-innings 50-plus score into something tangible for the Proteas and that's stayed with him.

"There have been a few innings, but this one is right up there," Elgar said.

"To contribute on a big way to a win speaks a lot more to anything that is related to a personal milestone.

"I was glad that as a captain, I was there at the end to lead us over the line in what was a do or die kind of Test."

The series decider starts on Tuesday at Newlands (10:00).