Elgar: 'It's the best I've seen Newlands for some time'

Elgar hopes that the wicket will take the final Test match to five days as the Proteas look to clinch an all-important Test series victory.

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar says that this is the best conditions he has ever seen at Newlands ahead of the third and final Test against India in Cape Town on Tuesday.

With the iconic Table Mountain as a backdrop and the series standing at 1-1, the Proteas will look to prevent the visitors from clinching a historic Test win on South African soil.

However, India has never won a Test match against the Proteas at Newlands - losing three Tests and drawing two in their five encounters.

The Proteas touched down in Cape Town on Saturday and Elgar and company got their first look at the 'different' Newlands pitch.

When asked on the assessment of the wicket, Elgar exclaimed that it's the best he has ever seen and is looking forward to the deciding Test.

"I've seen it from a domestic point a few, I've heard that they done quite a lot of work after that domestic game. And the conditions look pretty good," Elgar told reporters on Monday.

"I think it's the best I've seen Newlands in quite some time, so the conditions are welcoming. I think they just want to prepare a good Test wicket and want the pitch to deteriorate on day four and five, and that calls on basics. It looks like a great cricket pitch."

In late 2019, the Western Province Cricket Association appointed Ihtishaam Adams as their new head groundsman, replacing now-Wanderers groundsman Evan Flint.

The Proteas' last Test match at Newlands back in January 2020 saw them suffer a heartbreaking 189-run loss to England on day five - losing their first Test at the venue since March 2014.

Nonetheless, Elgar is hoping that Adams and the Newlands ground staff will prepare a pitch that offers a good contest with bat and ball.

"Newlands hasn't really been known for massive pace and bounce. But I think what they want to do is to get us to play five days of Test cricket," said Elgar.

"The fact that we have a new groundsman, he'll be under a bit of pressure to prepare a good wicket.

"We don't know what it looks like underneath the surface, but from the visional point of it, it does look like it's going to be a good Test pitch.

"It's always been a battle between bat and ball at Newlands. If you bowl well, you're going to reap the rewards and if you apply the basics to your batting and disciplines, you're going to get success going forward. I think this goes hand-in-hand with trying to get a good surface at Newlands."

Day one on Tuesday is less than likely to be interrupted by the rain despite overcast weather expected throughout the day with temperatures at around 18-22 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected on day five, but the unpredictable Cape Town weather could change throughout the week.

Play on Tuesday starts at 10:30.