Elgar leads from the front in Proteas warm-up, but injured Bavuma dominates headlines again

Heinz Schenk
Dean Elgar. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)
Another series, another Temba Bavuma injury cloud.

While the Proteas enjoyed some decent batting practice on the opening day of a four-day warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane on Friday, the focus remains squarely on the diminutive right-hander.

Having been afforded an extended break from the game following the chastening T20 World Cup campaign, Bavuma had been expected to gain some valuable time in the middle before the start of the three-Test series against the Aussies starting next week.

However, a recurrence of the elbow injury that dogged him for three months earlier this year prompted team management not to let him bat in the first innings.

"I don't know the medical background of it, but it is the elbow injury he's had before," said Test skipper Dean Elgar, who was the star on day one with a fluent 109.

"It came right and then he just jarred it again a little bit."

For now, the South Africans are hoping he can bat in the second dig.

"I'm not too concerned just yet," said Elgar.

"He's the one guy that needs time in the middle and hasn't had that of late. It's obviously something that's been talked about at length, but we just need to give him the best opportunity to go out and get some times in the middle and make himself available for the first Test.

"Behind the scenes we're doing everything to get him ready and I know he's champing at the bit to get out there. We know how much he loves playing for South Africa and he's one of our most solid batters in the format."

On the field, Elgar anchored the first part of the Proteas' innings before Kyle Verreynne, fresh off a double hundred in first-class cricket, compiled a serene, unbeaten 76 off just 86 and found a good ally in Keshav Maharaj, who made a 47-ball 34.

The Proteas will resume on 335/7. 


