Elgar, Markram: Scene set for shift nearer to legend as 'firm'

The sun-baked pitches of the West Indies offer scope for the Proteas to get some butterflies-settling, sound starts at the crease.

Aiden Markram begins the series fuelled by his Rawalpindi ton, while skipper Dean Elgar may thrive on the new responsibility he has.

If they can recapture their early-days effectiveness as a combo, the pair could edge closer to “Smith-Gibbs” fame.

There have been some illustrious others, but “Smith and Gibbs” sticks out in the healthiest of ways for statistical weight as a South African opening alliance in Test cricket.

The usefully left- and right-handed combination of captain Graeme Smith, a resilient customer quite prepared to box ugly when need be, and the ever-swashbuckling Herschelle Gibbs – so they only complemented each other in extra ways -- earned a volley of prestigious landmarks in tandem.

Between them, they account for a striking three of the four premier opening partnerships in SA Test history, even if the top one (415 against Bangladesh at Chattogram) is the property of Smith and Neil McKenzie.

But the Smith-Gibbs firm at the top of the order was responsible for a trio of 300-plus stands: 368 against Pakistan at Newlands, 338 against England at Edgbaston, and 301 against West Indies at Centurion.

They account, simultaneously and just as admirably, for three of the best 13 stands for any wicket by a South African pair in Test history.

When you get off to starts like that, too, it speaks for itself that you are already highly unlikely to lose the Test match in question and will quite probably also go on to win it (the country did in two of those instances listed, with a draw in Birmingham).

The pair also operated in an era where the national team boasted some formidably proven characters in the other key frontline batting berths; quickly think one Jacques Kallis, just for starters.

That is where today’s Test line-up differs … and sadly not for the better.

The five-day team remains in the grips of often painful transition, and when the Proteas tackle fellow, lower-mid-table side West Indies over two clashes at St Lucia from 10 June, the vulnerability on paper will remain fairly tangible.

But that is why it will be a booster shot worth gold to the overall cause, and a real nerve-settler, if the increasingly established opening combo of new full-time captain Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram can take the responsibility that rests on their shoulders to a higher level.

Certain comparisons, after all, can be made between them and that earlier, illustrious Smith-Gibbs pairing.

Elgar is the Biff-like, left-handed battler in the duo - prepared to “oof” and “urgh” and wear bruises with his tenacious style of batting - while Markram has rather more of the Gibbs hallmarks with the way he plays drives and cuts so nonchalantly and searingly when in optimum touch.

The incumbent openers are, or at least should be, getting increasingly familiar with each other’s games by now: they have very seldom been apart as the first-wicket pairing since Markram made his memorable debut against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom in October 2017.

It was a game that got their combination off to a rollicking start, too: they immediately posted 196 in their first experience together, Markram scoring 97 and Elgar going on to what is still his best Test score of 199.

Then it only got better in the next Test against the Tigers at Bloemfontein, as they put together what remains their best first-wicket stand: 243, including centuries for each player.

Things have been rather more up and down subsequently, with both going through some bumpy periods statistically.

Nevertheless, they remain among the best-firing customers in a batting line-up that often leaves more questions than answers performance-wise and contains fewer genuinely battle-hardened figures than in previous post-isolation years.

Elgar is currently averaging a touch beneath the benchmark figure of 40 (39.81) and Markram a whisker or two above it (40.93).

They didn’t set the house alight as a unit in the last series, in Pakistan, where their stands were 30 and 48 in Karachi and 26 and 33 in Rawalpindi, both in defeats for a 0-2 outcome.

But Markram did one important thing in the fighting second innings of the final Test: his polished 108 at the back end of the match broke a 27-innings personal duck for three-figure scores in the format, and was his first ton abroad.

Also landing in the West Indies on the back of three half-centuries in four home Twenty20 international matches against the Pakistanis, he should at least set off in the St Lucia combat in sound mental fettle.

Elgar was iffy in the Pakistan-hosted Test series (average 29.75) but his form before that had been compelling enough, and the new level of responsibility he carries on his shoulders may well bring out best qualities anew in the Caribbean from the well-travelled, almost 34-year-old.

The pair will take guard – for the first time at Test level in those parts, mind - at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium mindful that the surface, like so many in the region these days, may well lean toward the benign, especially after the always challenging phase of the “new rock” has been seen off.

If they can prosper as a combo, so might the Proteas’ batting arsenal more collectively - at last.

