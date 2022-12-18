Elgar on Gabba 'green mamba': 'I don't think it was a very good Test wicket'

With a Test match over inside two days, questions will always be raised regarding the Gabba pitch, as was the case following the Proteas' 6-wicket defeat to Australia in the opening Test on Sunday in Brisbane.

Thirty-four wickets fell in under six sessions as the Proteas could only muster scores of 154 and 99. Only Kyle Verreyne, Temba Bavuma and Khaya Zondo spent any substantial time in the middle.

Following the match, Proteas captain Dean Elgar acknowledged that it was a one-sided encounter, but when questioned regarding the quality of the wicket at the Gabba, Elgar didn't hold back his opinion.

"You have got to ask yourself the question, is that a good advertisement for our format [Test cricket]," Elgar said.

"34 wickets in two days... [it's] a pretty one-sided affair, I would say. So I think that kind of leads into what everyone is thinking, actually.

"I am a purist of this format and you want to see the game go to 4-5 days.

"Just the way, the nature of how it started to play with some seriously steep bounce with the old ball, I mean, you are kind of on a hiding to none as a batter.

"If you think about it, only two batsmen, maybe three batsmen, applied themselves half-decently and scored runs. So, I don't think it was a very good Test wicket, no," Elgar told reporters.

