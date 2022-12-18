59m ago

add bookmark

Elgar on Gabba 'green mamba': 'I don't think it was a very good Test wicket'

accreditation
Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dean Elgar ((Getty Images))
Dean Elgar ((Getty Images))

With a Test match over inside two days, questions will always be raised regarding the Gabba pitch, as was the case following the Proteas' 6-wicket defeat to Australia in the opening Test on Sunday in Brisbane. 

SCORECARD | Australia v Proteas - 1st Test

Thirty-four wickets fell in under six sessions as the Proteas could only muster scores of 154 and 99. Only Kyle Verreyne, Temba Bavuma and Khaya Zondo spent any substantial time in the middle.

READ | Rabada lethal but woeful batting sees Proteas lose to Australia inside 2 days

Following the match, Proteas captain Dean Elgar acknowledged that it was a one-sided encounter, but when questioned regarding the quality of the wicket at the Gabba, Elgar didn't hold back his opinion.

"You have got to ask yourself the question, is that a good advertisement for our format [Test cricket]," Elgar said. 

"34 wickets in two days... [it's] a pretty one-sided affair, I would say. So I think that kind of leads into what everyone is thinking, actually. 

"I am a purist of this format and you want to see the game go to 4-5 days.

"Just the way, the nature of how it started to play with some seriously steep bounce with the old ball, I mean, you are kind of on a hiding to none as a batter. 

"If you think about it, only two batsmen, maybe three batsmen, applied themselves half-decently and scored runs. So, I don't think it was a very good Test wicket, no," Elgar told reporters.

READ | Twitter unforgiving as Proteas fold to Australia despite Rabada heroics

When questioned regarding the wicket's overall safety, Elgar said he had raised that point with the umpires.  

"I did ask the umpires when KG [Rabada] got [Travis] Head out down leg," said Elgar. 

"I said, 'How long does it go on for till it potentially is unsafe?'.  

"Nortje was also bowling those short ones that were flying over our heads. I know the game was dead and buried; it was never to try and change or put a halt to the game, but that's obviously where the umpire's discretion comes into play, not us as players. It's a tough one to answer, really."

The Proteas now head to Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test starting on 26 December, hoping their batters show more application, no matter what type of wicket they face. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiaproteasdean elgarcricket
loading... Live
Titans 99/6
North West 0
View More
loading... Live
Warriors 179/1
Boland 0
View More
loading... Live
Western Province 133/4
Lions 0
View More
loading... Live
Dolphins 0
Knights 0
View More
loading... Live
Pakistan 304/10
England 261/5
View More
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
39% - 2287 votes
Lions
6% - 375 votes
Stormers
31% - 1827 votes
Sharks
23% - 1316 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo