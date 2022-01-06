Proteas

Elgar on seeing Proteas home in tense, record chase: 'I had to take responsibility'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Dean Elgar (Gallo)
  • Dean Elgar said he needed to take responsibility to ensure his team got over the line against India in the second Test.
  • Elgar made an unbeaten 96 to ensure South Africa pulled off their highest successful chase at the Wanderers.
  • The South African captain said the win had not sunk in yet.

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said he took it upon himself to ensure he was unbeaten at the end of the fourth innings as South Africa beat India by seven wickets in the second Test at the Wanderers on Thursday.

Elgar's unbeaten 96 anchored South Africa's 243/3 that allowed them to beat the visitors for the first time in six attempts at the Wanderers.

Elgar was unbeaten on 46 at the end of the second day's play where the hosts went to bed at 112/2 and was content to play second fiddle to Rassie van der Dussen in their 82-run stand for the third wicket.

SCORECARD | South Africa v India, Second Test, Day Four

Sensing the need to finish the game on the fourth evening after rain delayed the start of play by five hours and 45 minutes, Elgar then dominated the unbeaten 63-run alliance with Temba Bavuma where he scored 37 off 38.

Elgar admitted the responsibility party trick doesn't always come off, but said his experience demanded that he see the game home.

"I took a lot of responsibility within the batting and I said to myself that I'll be there at the end," Elgar said.

"As a senior batter and someone who has been around long enough as the captain, I have to take the responsibility.

"It's not always going to work out, but today, it worked out and I'm glad I finished the day because it's a highly stressful and intense Test series against India.

"I don't think you expect anything else playing against them."

Elgar celebrated his third Test win after his two successes in the West Indies, but in beating India, South Africa have dragged themselves back into the series.

Elgar admitted the win hadn't sunk in, but the team responded to his requests after their chastening 113-run loss in the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

"It hasn't sunk in yet, but it is a Test win for South Africa," Elgar said.

"We've fought long and hard for this victory and the past four days have pushed us to different levels in different areas.

"The guys responded brilliantly to certain requests that I made and sitting here, it's great to know we've accomplished another test win."

Scores in brief:

India: 202 all out (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46, Marco Jansen 4/31, Duanne Olivier 3/64, Kagiso Rabada 3/64)

SA: 229 all out (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 51, Shardul Thakur 7/61, Mohammed Shami 2/52)

India (2nd innings): 266 all out (Ajinkya Rahane 58, Cheteshwar Pujara 53, Kagiso Rabada 3/77, Lungi Ngidi 3/43, Marco Jansen 3/67)

SA (2nd innings): 243/3 (Dean Elgar 96*, Rassie van der Dussen 40, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/26, Shardul Thakur 1/47)

South Africa won by seven wickets

