Elgar, Petersen stand firm to complete rare day of Proteas dominance over India

Proteas captain Dean Elgar and batsman Keegan Petersen stuck to their task and remained unbeaten at the end of day one of the second Test against India at the Wanderers.

South Africa lost Aiden Markram early but that did not take the sheen off a rare dominant day in which they bowled India out for 202 and finished on 35/1 at stumps.

Elgar was unbeaten on 11 (57) and Petersen on 14 (40) after India won the toss and put the hosts in the field earlier.

AS IT HAPPENED | Proteas v India - 2nd Test, Day 1

Mohammed Shami trapped Markram (7) plumb in front to try to reel South Africa back and restore a semblance of parity for India.

Shami is a bowler so accurate it seems like he finds his line and length straight from bed - he needs no looseners.

He’s a pesky new ball customer and seldom lets the batsmen relax, least of all the Proteas openers.

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dropped Petersen on 12, who slashed wildly at a Jasprit Bumrah ball outside off stump.

The ball looked headed for KL Rahul at first slip but Pant’s ill-advised righthand glove palmed it over the slips, to Petersen’s relief.

Elgar and Petersen also had to negotiate a tricky final half-hour during which the light waned but the ball swung about.

Before pulling up with a hamstring injury, Mohammed Siraj got the South Africans jiving to some of his unpredictable, seaming deliveries.

Siraj delivered the ball scrambled out of the hand only for it to hit the seam and straighten on the pitch like some fantastical stick that suddenly turns into a snake.

South African bowlers Marco Jansen (4/31), Duanne Olivier (3/64) and Kagiso Rabada 3/64) were the heroes of the day, however.

Jansen, especially, might be the unicorn South African cricket has been crying out for - a left arm quick with a handy bat and an awkward bouncer who can put his long limbs to full use in the gully, too.

Due to his youthfulness, he’s a paradoxical character, a shy demeanour with violence in his seams.

Scarily, he’s nowhere near being a fully-formed fast bowler and has a wingspan that would make a basketball player jealous.

There were loads of "Who is Marco Jansen?" social media posts and diatribe after the 21-year-old was selected ahead of the unwell Olivier for the first Test in Centurion.

Jansen, too, struggled in his first innings (1/69) as a Test bowler but by the second, in which he scooped 4/55, it was clear that he belonged at this level.

He annexed another impressive performance here on day one to his fast-growing resumé with figures of 4/31 that included deadly openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal’s wickets.

Gallo Images

All about returnees and retirees

While one Protea was prematurely ending their Proteas Test career, another was attempting to resuscitate his.

Olivier became the antithesis of Quinton de Kock, playing with a desire to do well for the badge that’s lacked in the latter.

The former Kolpak villain instantly redeemed himself with a sensational double strike in his second spell of the first session on day one of this second Test.

After getting Cheteshwar Pujara (3) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) out, Olivier removed Shardul Thakur for a duck after he decided to cut straight to Petersen at gully.

He was like a player handed a second Test debut and was eager to make the most of his second incarnation as a Test player.

De Kock’s replacement Kyle Verreynne also looked tidy for a newcomer behind the stumps, pocketing two dismissals off Jansen’s bowling, Agarwal and Pant, and a third when Rabada had Siraj caught behind.

Scores in brief:

India: 202 all out (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46, Marco Jansen 4/31, Duanne Olivier 3/64, Kagiso Rabada 3/64)

SA: 35/1 (Dean Elgar 11*, Keegan Petersen 14, Mohammed Shami 1/15, Mohammed Siraj 0/4, Jasprit Bumrah 0/14)