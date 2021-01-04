Day for the openers as Sri Lanka fight back against Proteas

A quicker Wanderers surface led to an intriguing second day's play in the second Test between the Proteas and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers on Monday.

13 wickets still fell, but that didn't mean the embattled visitors are staring a series whitewash in the face.

In fact, Sri Lanka reached 150/4 in their second innings at the close, wiping out what seemed a substantial deficit to lead by 5.

By no means are they save, yet they are hopeful.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne was the Islanders' hero, standing tall and crafting a brilliant, unbeaten 91 off just 116 deliveries.

He was prolific on the on-side though also punished the width offered to him square of the wicket.

Karunaratne had a slice of luck early in his innings when he edge Lungi Ngidi through a vacant fourth slip and spooned a potential catch out of reach for Lutho Sipamla late in the day, but the rest of his knock was expertly crafted.

He'll resume with Niroshan Dickwella, who's on 18.

It was indeed a day for the openers as Dean Elgar atoned for a near miss in Centurion last week by completing his 13th Test century.

South Africa's reliable opener scored a brilliant 127 before his dismissal sparked a major collapse in which nine wickets fell for just 84 runs.

While Dasun Shanaka, used as effectively as Wiaan Mulder as the Islanders' fourth seamer, was the man who set the wheels in motion, it was Vishwa Fernando who proved the most prolific performer.

The left-arm seamer was rewarded for his tireless efforts, grabbing a career-best 5/101 and clearly valuing his achievement by giving a loud roar when he completed his haul.

Due to his efforts, the Proteas were bowled out 302, a lead of 145.

That seemed unlikely initially as Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen dominated the opening hour, continuing to score at a brisk rate as they added a record 184.

The gritty Elgar looked a tad stodgy approaching three figures before receiving a buffet ball from Vishwa that was easily muscled past point that allowed him to reach his landmark.

The magnitude of the left-hander's innings was put into perspective by the fact that it's the first century by a Proteas opener at home for 11 Tests, the previous being Aiden Markram's 152 against the Australians back in March 2018.

He settled back into his rhythm as runs continued to flow quite serenely, rendering his rather tame push outside off Dushmantha Chameera wholly unexpected.

Van der Dussen, who'd reached his half-century with a compact straight drive, was out the next over when he gloved an innocuous, leg-side bound long hop from Shanaka.

He was given not out, but the Sri Lankans were pretty united in being convinced about his dismissal and DRS confirmed it.

It was a frustrating turn of events for Van der Dussen, who looked primed to convert his 67 into an elusive first international century.

Shanaka then had Faf du Plessis (8) caught behind with a fine, fuller delivery.

Sri Lanka looked on fire when Vishwa's hint of away movement had Quinton de Kock (10) pushing at a delivery with some hard hands.

His run was halted by the lunch interval though it wasn't undermined as he mopped up the tail.

As he did at SuperSport Park, Ngidi (3/26) was hugely influential in striking three times though two of his wickets were strangles down the leg-side.

But not even his class could help contain the Sri Lankan skipper.