Elgar proud as Proteas look ahead to England tour: 'I think we're on the right path'

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar hailed his side's amazing summer, stating he's proud of the depth in the squad.

South Africa crushed Bangladesh by 332-runs in the second Test to win the series 2-0.

Elgar says their batting is still of concern as they look to reach the three-figure mark more in future.

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar was nothing but proud of his side's performance following their crushing second Test win against Bangladesh at St George's Park.

Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer led the Proteas to a 332-run victory in Gqeberha to sweep the Test series 2-0.

Elgar says a lot of hard work has been put in behind the scenes.

"Not a lot of people would've given us the stats at the start of the season. It's great to have those numbers on our side," Elgar told reporters on Monday.

"There's a lot of behind the scenes work that went behind this and [it] didn't happen by fluke. We've had an extremely successful summer and it's not just the Test side but a cricketing nation."

The Proteas were without five leading players in the Bangladesh series, who opted to play in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Elgar says he is proud of the depth in the side as they look ahead to a busy year, touring England, India and Australia.

"I think we're on the right path from a team point of view. There's a lot of things to build on," said Elgar.

"I'm extremely proud of the Test side and the depth that we've showed and by getting guys opportunities. A lot of positives for us to grow."

READ | Boucher admits joy has been limited in Proteas job: 'No-one in my situation can enjoy things'

While the spinners stole the show, there were some encouraging signs with the bat as four batters brought up their Test half-centuries in Gqeberha.

The Proteas' next red-ball encounter will be against England away in three Tests from 17 August-12 September.

Elgar admits he wants the batters to put their hands up more and score more centuries in the future.

"From a batting point of view, we need to notch up a few hundreds. That's a lot of emphasis on my plate as well. Our senior guys, when we get into those positions, we have to [get] those three figures," said Elgar.

"We know how much it means from a batting point of view and the pressure that gets put on the opposition.

"In saying that, there's a lot to build on. Our batting department is probably one of the 'negative' departments where we haven't been nailing down those hundreds.

"It's one area of focus that we as a group are working extremely aware of; we're working bloody hard to get those hundreds. It's just a case of trying to work too hard and focus on the moment and not too far ahead."