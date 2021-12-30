Elgar says tough selection choices have to be made for must-win 2nd Test

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar said they've got tough choices to make ahead of next week's second Test against India in Johannesburg.

Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi had excellent performances with the ball, but Mulder under-performed with the ball.

South Africa lost the first Test against India at SuperSport Park by 113 runs.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar said they've got a selection conundrum to deal with for next week's second Test in Johannesburg with regards to Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen.

The duo bowled reasonably well, but after a nervous start, Jansen came back well in the second innings while Mulder pulled things back in the first innings after India had a sound start after their captain Virat Kohli won the toss and batted first.

Elgar said Mulder hasn't been happy with his batting returns and it's a conversation they're going to have with him.

Mulder made 12 and 1 in South Africa's 113-run loss to India in the first Test against India that ended on Thursday at SuperSport Park.

"Those resources are at our disposal at the moment and we'll definitely look into that," Elgar said.

"It ties into the things we're going to sit down and discuss, but Wiaan had a pretty good game with the ball.

"He's not living up to the standards he sets himself with the bat and that's something we'll also chat to him about.

"In this environment, we have to have those conversations in order for this environment to grow and for the same to happen to individuals."

Elgar was effusive in his praise of the 21-year-old left-armer Jansen, who made his debut.

All eyes were on Duanne Olivier making his long-awaited Test return, but a niggle and lingering Covid-19 issues prevented that from happening.

"I thought Marco had a brilliant debut and I think he was our player of the game," Elgar said.

"He's come into a tough situation and he definitely did not shy away from his responsibilities in the team.

"Carrying two all-rounders isn't always ideal, but those were the options we were dealt with because of Duanne's Covid-19 setback."

The second Test gets under way from Monday at the Wanderers (10:00).

Scores in brief:

India: 327 (KL Rahul 123, Lungi Ngidi 6/71) and 174 (Rishabh Pant 34, Kagiso Rabada 4/42)

South Africa: 197 (Temba Bavuma 52, Mohammed Shami 5/44) and 191 (Dean Elgar 77, Jasprit Bumrah 3/50)

India won by 113 runs