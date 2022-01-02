Proteas

Elgar surprised by De Kock retirement but doesn’t expect 2nd Test ‘hangover’

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
South African batsman Quinton de Kock
West Indies Cricket/Supplied

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar admitted that the Quinton de Kock retirement caught him by surprise, much like head coach Mark Boucher.

De Kock hung up his gloves from the longest format for family reasons after last Thursday's 113-run first Test defeat to India in Centurion.

However, the wicketkeeper-batman will continue serving in the limited over formats.

Elgar addressed the press ahead of SA's second Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, during which he adeptly fielded questions around the 29-year-old's shock retirement.

"I was pretty shocked," said Elgar on Sunday.

"I wasn't aware that this was going to happen. But sitting down with Quinny that evening and him explaining to me the reasons for it, I very much respect his decision.

"I fully understand the space he's in at the moment. Hopefully, it doesn't come back one day, and he still wishes he was part of our red-ball setup.

"In saying that, I don't think his decision is going to jeopardise Test cricket going forward.

"His reasons are his and, as mentioned in a few interviews around his choice to retire, we, as a group, fully respect it.

"And we have to get over it and move on now."

With the series in jeopardy and India smelling a historic first-ever win on South African soil, the De Kock developments have added fuel to the Proteas inferno.

Elgar, however, didn't foresee the De Kock news having an adverse effect on the remainder of the squad.

"There's a responsibility on us as a squad to carry and conduct ourselves like international players," he said.

"We still have to be extremely professional around this. We still have a Test series to level and hopefully, win in Cape Town.

"So, I don't think there's going to be a hangover of a shock retirement by Quinny.

"It is what it is. I think the players respect the environment as well.

"We realise we've had quite a few setbacks in recent times, and this is just another one we need to be clever around and get over.

"I don't see this still affecting the players or one still being shocked around his retirement."

Elgar also didn't see De Kock's exit impacting Test cricket negatively either.

England's Jos Buttler, a man of De Kock's talent ilk, was asked questions around his commitment to the game's founding format on the back of the South African abandoning red-ball cricket.

Elgar said no one was "immortal" and that the game would survive without such big stars donning whites.

"The game moves on when guys retire," Elgar said.

"I've been fortunate enough to experience quite a few big South African cricket retirements of late.

"One thing I've realised is the game of cricket continues, and you're not immortal. The game definitely doesn't stop for you, I can tell you that.

"We've had to get over it quickly and understand and respect the position Quinny is in." 

