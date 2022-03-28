Elgar showers praise on Sune Luus, Proteas at World Cup: 'They've been brilliant'

Proteas Test skipper Dean Elgar said their women's counterparts have been brilliant at the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Sune Luus's side qualified for the semi-finals and will be playing England in Christchurch on Thursday.

Elgar said if they stick to what has been working for them, results can and will go their way.

They've reached the stage for the second time in succession in the 50-over tournament, but this tournament's achievement has been a collective one.

While the comparisons between them and the men's team could be deemed as unfair, they've been to the semi-finals of ICC tournaments in three out of their last four attempts.

The same can't be said of the Proteas men's side, who last played in an ICC knockout game in the 2015 World Cup against New Zealand in Auckland.

Elgar said the women's team that's been led by Sune Luus has been brilliant in New Zealand.

"They've been brilliant. I've been in communication with one of the coaches in Dillon du Preez, who was a teammate at the Knights," Elgar said.

"I've been sending my wishes to the team through him, but to be honest, they have been brilliant. Over the past two to three years, they've set the benchmark for cricket in our country.

"They're inspiring a lot more females to go out there and play cricket and I don't think the buck stops there.



"They're inspiring a lot more boys and men to continue playing the game. They've been brilliant."

Luus's side will play England, the defending champions, in one of the semi-finals at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.

Elgar said if they stuck to what has been working for them, they could have the results working out for them.

"They've got a massive game coming up now and if they can keep on doing what they have been doing, I think the results will be on their side more times than most," Elgar said.

"Finals cricket is never easy, but the way our ladies have conducted themselves in how they have played their cricket has been brilliant.

"I definitely think it has rubbed off on the men's game as well, so I hope their success will continue and they can get us some silverware."