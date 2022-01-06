Elgar’s Proteas show true grit to level series after Wanderers win

South Africa might have lost the flashy kind ahead of this match, but they restored their fighting type to beat India by seven wickets in the second Test in Johannesburg on Thursday.

It was the first time SA beat India at the Wanderers in their eighth meeting since readmission, and they had to do so by achieving a South African record 240-run chase.

Captain Dean Elgar played with his innate grit and scored one of his most important half-centuries 96 not-out, a knock he will wear as a badge of honour, even though he didn’t reach three figures.

SCORECARD | Proteas v India, 2nd Test

He was ably assisted by Rassie van der Dussen (40), who shook off some poor form prior to the second innings. Together they put 82 important runs in 162 balls that swung the pendulum towards the Proteas win.

Things didn’t look promising at the start of play after a lengthy five hour, 45-minute rain delay.

The Proteas had to bat under floodlights as the showers abated but the clouds hung around.

South Africa needed 122 more runs to win at the start of play, with the score on 118/2.

The pitch was somewhat unpredictable after three days of sunshine contributed to this enthralling contest.

Van der Dussen was greeted with a Jasprit Bumrah first ball ‘Jaffa’ - a stark warning if ever there was one.

He also survived one that jumped onto the shoulder of his bat, but the edge leapt over the Indian slip fielders and landed safely.

Elgar punched Ravichandran Ashwin down to the mid-on boundary to reach his 19th Test 50. But the job was nowhere near finished at 137/2, with SA still needing 103 runs to win.

Van der Dussen started punching holes through the Indian field, scoring five boundaries since the start.

One was a sublime push through extra cover off Bumrah and a controlled pull off Shardul Thakur, the best of the lot, during a profitable 11-run over.

Just as they’ve done throughout the two Tests, when they needed a momentum altering moment, India thought they found one.

With 65 runs to defend, Mohammed Shami got the breakthrough when Van der Dussen edged to Cheteshwar Pujara, which he dared not put down.

Shani’s potent delivery swung away from the right-hander, gratefully assisted by the conditions. Worry set into the Proteas dressing room, but panic never set in.

Sibusiso Mjikeliso | Evidence suggests Quinton de Kock quitting has not rubbed off on Proteas

Driving on the up on a duck, new batsman Bavuma got a new life when Thakur dropped a one-handed catch from his own bowling.

Meanwhile, Elgar remained steady, driving Shami down the ground for four and running him down to the profitable third man boundary in back-to-back deliveries.

Despite the damp outfield, which induced two ball changes in the space of eight overs, the Bullring was pregnant with runs. You just needed to stay patient and pray you missed one that pitched and swung sharply on a good length.

Bavuma also proved the point with an exceptionally-timed sublime drive off Bumrah through the covers.

Elgar could see the finish line when he hit Mohammed Siraj for three boundaries in an over that cost India 18 runs and included five wides.

Fittingly, the skipper hit the winning runs with a four off Ashwin and punched the air before embracing Bavuma as two of SA’s most important and in-form players saw them over the line.

Scores in brief:

India: 202 all out (KL Rahul 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 46, Marco Jansen 4/31, Duanne Olivier 3/64, Kagiso Rabada 3/64)

SA: 229 all out (Keegan Petersen 62, Temba Bavuma 51, Shardul Thakur 7/61, Mohammed Shami 2/52)

India (2nd innings): 266 all out (Ajinkya Rahane 58, Cheteshwar Pujara 53, Kagiso Rabada 3/77, Lungi Ngidi 3/43, Marco Jansen 3/67)

SA (2nd innings): 243/3 (Dean Elgar 96*, Rassie van der Dussen 40, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/26, Shardul Thakur 1/47)

South Africa win by seven wickets.