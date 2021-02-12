Emerging Proteas star Janneman Malan: 'We're not far from clicking'

Proteas T20 opener Janneman Malan says they have a perfect opportunity to stage a fightback to save the series against Pakistan.

Malan's 44 help SA get off to a good start in Thursday's series opener, but they lost their way when he was dismissed.

Malan also praised Heinrich Klaasen's leadership.





Exciting Proteas T20 opener Janneman Malan says Saturday’s second T20 against Pakistan in Lahore is the perfect opportunity for them to show fight.

Malan’s ballistic 44 set up South Africa’s chase of 170 in the first T20 on Thursday, but the visitors then faltered badly in the middle-overs to lose by three runs.

Malan, who says there is room for improvement for the team, dealt well with the seamers, but was removed by a brilliant Usman Qadir leg-spinner that terminally stalled SA’s chasing momentum.

“When you play at this level against Pakistan, there will always be pressure. I do think though it is a good opportunity to bounce back hard and show that ability. In one game, the momentum can shift for the final game. It’s a good opportunity to show fight and come back strongly,” Malan said.

“There is room for improvement in terms of maybe committing harder. Maybe one can have clearer plans.”

Malan and his opening partner Reeza Hendricks (54) scored more than half of SA’s runs, but the latter only really got going after SA’s middle-overs stall.

Hendricks paced himself and represented SA’s best chance of winning the game. When he was run out in the 18th over, SA’s hopes faltered with him even though a late rally from Dwaine Pretorius and Bjorn Fortuin took SA close.

Malan acknowledges that the batting unit has one job, which is to ensure they set up winning totals.

“What you want to do as a batting unit is to win games for the team. We’re not that far off from clicking. We had a couple of partnerships, but we need one big partnership with guys coming, backing their strengths and trusting what they’ve got ... we’re not far from that,” Malan said.

“Reeza was in a difficult position when I got out because he wasn’t facing a lot of balls. He kept a cool head and got the strike rate up again. I’m happy that he got a good innings and he was unlucky with his dismissal.”

Malan had a reasonably good appraisal for Heinrich Klaasen’s leadership in his first game in charge.

“He’s very good. He has a calm head. He talks to the point and has clear plans. I think he is a good captain.”