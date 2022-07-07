'We're starting on a clean slate': England-bound Proteas support Enoch, leave boardroom baggage behind

Stand-in Proteas white-ball captain Keshav Maharaj said the team had thrown its weight behind the new director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe.

Cricket South Africa appointed Nkwe to the new role last week that was vacated by former Proteas captain Graeme Smith.

Maharaj said the Proteas met with the board to iron out tensions and leave boardroom baggage behind ahead of their England tour.

Stand-in Proteas white-ball captain Keshav Maharaj said the team had thrown its weight behind the new director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe, and left boardroom baggage behind ahead of their tour to England.



South Africa departs on Friday for three ODIs starting in Durham on 19 July, plus the same number of T20 matches and Tests against England.

Nkwe was appointed as Graeme Smith's successor last week and will be presented to the media for the first time in his new role on Friday.

The former Lions batter quit the national team last year when he was Proteas head coach Mark Boucher's assistant months before the team toured Sri Lanka and competed at the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

At the time, Nkwe cited concerns about the functioning and culture of the team environment.

However, he decided against testifying at Boucher's disciplinary hearing, which eventually did not take place, which arose because of Social Justice and Nation-building findings as well as Nkwe's reasons for quitting.

Maharaj said the team spoke briefly with Nkwe ahead of the landmark England tour, saying he enjoyed the team's support and well wishes.

"We had a brief chat with Enoch, but we never divulge too much in terms of the plans going forward," Maharaj said on Thursday.

"His main aim is to leave cricket in a better place than where it was. Previously, I have known Enoch from 2015, when we worked together in India.

"I've always thoroughly enjoyed him as a person and as a coach. His philosophy towards certain things is really remarkable. It's something we can look forward to.

"The guys in the camp are excited about the years ahead of planning and where we want to be as a unit.

"All we can do is wish him luck and support him on his journey in taking this team and this cricketing nation to the next level, where it should be."

Proteas ODI squad Keshav Maharaj (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne.

Maharaj also said the team met with the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board to hash matters out over recent developments that have hogged the headlines.



"We had a brief intervention with the board," said Maharaj.

"It's important to bridge the gap and pave a way forward. It was a good exercise to have so that we can leave whatever baggage we had [behind], look at the positives, and leave cricket in a better place.

"As soon as we jet off tomorrow [Friday], we're starting on a clean slate and moving forward together as a unit, as a proper Cricket South Africa unit going forward. That's where we're at right now."



