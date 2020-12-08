Proteas

England claim 'no infections' after independent Covid-19 advice, set to leave SA on Thursday

Lloyd Burnard
An empty Newlands hosts the first T20 between the Proteas and England (Gallo)
The two members of the England squad who returned unconfirmed positive coronavirus test results this weekend are not infected and are no longer required to self-isolate. 

That was the news out of the England Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday. 

According to an ECB statement, the two individuals would now join up with the rest of the touring party, which is set to depart South Africa on Thursday. 

On Monday, the three-match ODI series between the Proteas and England was postponed following several coronavirus scares from within the Vineyard Hotel bio-bubble, where both squads were based for the series in Cape Town. 

Ahead of Friday's first ODI at Newlands, a Proteas player tested positive for Covid-19 and the match was pushed back by two days.

It was then revealed that two staffers at the Vineyard Hotel had also tested positive while England, too, had returned two unconfirmed positives of their own. 

Sunday's ODI was then also scrapped and, by Monday afternoon, it was all over as the series was called off and England began plans to return home. 

"Following the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive Covid-19 tests from the England camp in South Africa, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that, following further testing and analysis, in the opinion of the independent virologists based in Cape Town and London, the two individuals are not infected, and do not pose any risk of passing on the infection to the rest of the party," the statement read. 

"As such, the advice is they are now free to join the rest of the group and are no longer self-isolating.

"The England party, returning to the UK, will depart Cape Town on Thursday morning."

The Proteas, meanwhile, will now turn their attention two a two-Test series against Sri Lanka starting at Centurion on Boxing Day. 

