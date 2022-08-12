Proteas

England Lions post mammoth score as Proteas toil in heat

AFP
Harry Brook and Ben Duckett hit centuries as England Lions piled up 672 all out against South Africa at Canterbury in a warm-up for next week's first Test.

Brook made 140 from 170 balls and Duckett 145 from 168 deliveries as the Lions built a first-innings lead of 239 while the Proteas toiled in 30-degree heat.

Scorecard

Sam Billings, playing on his home ground, smashed 92 from 96 balls and shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 151 with Duckett.

South Africa then lost openers Dean Elgar (four) and Sarel Erwee (14) to fast bowler Ollie Robinson who hopes to feature in the first Test at Lord's from Wednesday.

The tourists ended the third day on 59 for three, still trailing by 180.

South Africa made 433 in their first innings.


