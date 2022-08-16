Proteas

2h ago

add bookmark

England name their XI to face Proteas at Lord's, fit-again Foakes recalled

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


England have recalled fit-again wicketkeeper Ben Foakes for the first Test against South Africa at Lord's starting on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes, the England captain, announced the return of Surrey wicketkeeper Foakes to the XI during a media conference on Tuesday.

Foakes is the only change from the team that defeated India in the postponed fifth Test at Edgbaston last month after missing the match following a case of coronavirus.

That victory was England's fourth win in as many Tests under their new leadership pair of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Foakes reclaims the gloves from Kent's Sam Billings.

England wicketkeeker Ben Foakes catches during a n
England wicketkeeker Ben Foakes catches during a net session at Lord’s on 16 August 2022. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

There is no place for Ollie Robinson, with the Sussex seamer unable to force his way into the side, which boasts a pace attack of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts, supplemented by all-rounder Stokes.

Robinson has not played for England since the final Test of the Ashes series in January.

His career has been blighted by fitness issues but he impressed during the second-string England Lions' win over South Africa in Canterbury last week.

There was also no room in the side for in-form Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook or pace bowler Craig Overton.

England:

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
englandproteascricket
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 5177 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4555 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Sponsored Content
Huawei to launch new lineup of products

3h ago

Huawei to launch new lineup of products
FNB improves customers' lives by launching new solutions in education, children’s...

05 Aug

FNB improves customers' lives by launching new solutions in education, children’s books in African languages, travel, self-care, and ‘smart’ homes
Award-winning mixologist Cassandra Eichhoff shares her favourite rum cocktail recipes

15 Aug

Award-winning mixologist Cassandra Eichhoff shares her favourite rum cocktail recipes
5G your life for faster, more connected and more reliable home or mobile connectivity

15 Aug

5G your life for faster, more connected and more reliable home or mobile connectivity
UCount Rewards gives motorists over R1.3 billion back for fuel purchases

12 Aug

UCount Rewards gives motorists over R1.3 billion back for fuel purchases
Righting the wrongs of car rental

12 Aug

Righting the wrongs of car rental
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo