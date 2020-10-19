England tour to SA a step closer after quarantine agreement reached - report

A short tour by the England cricket team to South Africa is a step closer after an agreement was reached that would allow the visitors to train while in quarantine.

According to Cricinfo, the team will stay at a hotel in Cape Town while isolating after their arrival and will be allowed to prepare for the series at a local cricket club.

The tour, which is said to take in three ODIs and three T20 internationals will see matches played at Newlands in Cape Town and Boland Park in Paarl with no spectators allowed.

The English team is expected to arrive in South Africa on 17 November with the first match scheduled 10 days later following their quarantine period.

While the series is ongoing, the Proteas will stay in the same hotel as their English counterparts.

England are the current World Champions having won the World Cup in 2019.