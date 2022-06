Enoch Nkwe is set to be confirmed as Cricket South Africa's (CSA) new Director of Cricket (DOC).

The news is set to be confirmed later on Thursday, but Sport24 has verified the appointment.

Nkwe, former assistant to head coach Mark Boucher, resigned from that position in August but now makes a remarkable return to the organisation.

The DOC position has been vacant since the end of March after Graeme Smith's contract came to an end.

More to follow ...