Entire CSA board steps down, task team set to be assembled

All board members of embattled Cricket South Africa have now resigned.

The remaining members on Monday followed the six who stepped down on Sunday.

A task team will now be assembled to run CSA in the interim.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) entire board has now resigned.

On Sunday, a total of six board members including acting president Beresford Williams had stepped down as the troubled organisation began adhering to the requests from its Members Council that, in line with requests coming out of government, the board step aside.

Then, on Monday morning, the rest followed.

In a series of tweets, CSA confirmed that the rest of the board - non-independent director Zola Thamae and the three remaining independents, Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw, Vuyokazi Memani-Sedile and Marius Schoeman - had also quit following a meeting of the Members' Council on Sunday.

"After the Members’ Council had deliberated and resolved that in order to best serve the interest of cricket in South Africa, the entire Board should resign - which they did. All Independent and Non-Independent Directors have now resigned," the statement from CSA read.

"The Members’ Council thanks every member who diligently served on the Board and selflessly sacrificed their time for extended and often, overwhelming periods, to assist Cricket South Africa.

"The Members’ Council appreciates their commitment to cricket and despite the turbulent economic climate, CSA, under their leadership, received an unqualified audit for the financial year ending 30 April 2020.

"The Council wishes them well in their future endeavours."

With the annual CSA AGM expected to take place next month or in December, a task team will now be assembled - in line with requests from government and SASCOC - that will run CSA in the interim.

At the suggestion of the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), a former player is expected to sit on the interim 'board' that is also expected to be made up of government and Sascoc representatives.

Thamae, John Mogodi and Donovan May will remain as directors until the interim board structure has been appointed to facilitate a handover.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa had earlier this month confirmed his intentions to intervene in the running of CSA and given the organisation until the close of business this Tuesday to submit written reasons as to why that should not happen.

The hope from CSA's side will be that this latest development satisfies Mthethwa.

The Proteas are due to host England in three ODIs and three T20s next month.

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

After the Members’ Council had deliberated and resolved that in order to best serve the interest of cricket in South Africa, the entire Board should resign - which they did. All Independent and Non-Independent Directors have now resigned. — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 26, 2020

The Members’ Council thanks every member who diligently served on the Board and selflessly sacrificed their time for extended and often, overwhelming periods, to assist Cricket South Africa. — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 26, 2020