Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Entire CSA board steps down, task team set to be assembled

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nathi Mthethwa (Gallo Images)
Nathi Mthethwa (Gallo Images)
  • All board members of embattled Cricket South Africa have now resigned.
  • The remaining members on Monday followed the six who stepped down on Sunday.
  • A task team will now be assembled to run CSA in the interim.

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) entire board has now resigned. 

On Sunday, a total of six board members including acting president Beresford Williams had stepped down as the troubled organisation began adhering to the requests from its Members Council that, in line with requests coming out of government, the board step aside. 

Then, on Monday morning, the rest followed. 

In a series of tweets, CSA confirmed that the rest of the board - non-independent director Zola Thamae and the three remaining independents, Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw, Vuyokazi Memani-Sedile and Marius Schoeman - had also quit following a meeting of the Members' Council on Sunday. 

"After the Members’ Council had deliberated and resolved that in order to best serve the interest of cricket in South Africa, the entire Board should resign - which they did. All Independent and Non-Independent Directors have now resigned," the statement from CSA read. 

"The Members’ Council thanks every member who diligently served on the Board and selflessly sacrificed their time for extended and often, overwhelming periods, to assist Cricket South Africa.

"The Members’ Council appreciates their commitment to cricket and despite the turbulent economic climate, CSA, under their leadership, received an unqualified audit for the financial year ending 30 April 2020.  

"The Council wishes them well in their future endeavours."

With the annual CSA AGM expected to take place next month or in December, a task team will now be assembled - in line with requests from government and SASCOC - that will run CSA in the interim. 

At the suggestion of the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), a former player is expected to sit on the interim 'board' that is also expected to be made up of government and Sascoc representatives. 

Thamae, John Mogodi and Donovan May will remain as directors until the interim board structure has been appointed to facilitate a handover.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa had earlier this month confirmed his intentions to intervene in the running of CSA and given the organisation until the close of business this Tuesday to submit written reasons as to why that should not happen. 

The hope from CSA's side will be that this latest development satisfies Mthethwa. 

The Proteas are due to host England in three ODIs and three T20s next month. 

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
OPINION | CSA crisis: Board resignations long overdue, but cricket still in the mud
Stunning Stokes ton keeps Royals in hunt for IPL play-offs, Chennai out
Gaikwad hits 65 as CSK upset Kohli's Bangalore in IPL
Read more on:
csacricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 8863 votes
Cricket
11% - 2276 votes
Football
19% - 4051 votes
Athletics
2% - 524 votes
Boxing
1% - 187 votes
Cycling
2% - 492 votes
Golf
5% - 1034 votes
Motorsport
9% - 1794 votes
Tennis
3% - 722 votes
Water sports
1% - 195 votes
American sports
1% - 262 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 664 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo