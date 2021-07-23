Paul Adams' troubling testimony of alleged racism in SA cricket: 'I was called brown s***'

Former Proteas spinner Paul Adams says ex-Proteas coach Ray Jennings allegedly doused a black player in a white substance ahead of a provincial pre-season game.

Testifying at the CSA Social Justice and Nation-building hearings on Thursday, Adams also spoked about being called "brown shit" during his time as a Protea.

Adams also alleged that former Proteas pacer Johann Louw posted a derogatory remark in a WhatsApp group.

During an emotionally charged session on Thursday, former Proteas spinner Paul Adams told Cricket South Africa's Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) hearings about three incidents of alleged racism he experienced in South African cricket.

Testifying under oath at the transformation hearings, chaired by advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, he claimed:

poured sunscreen on a young Mpho Sekhoto during a pre-season game between Western Province and Easterns in Benoni in 2002; Former Proteas and Cape Cobras pacer Johann Louw posted a derogatory remark that was aimed at then South African Under-19 coach Lawrence Mahatlane, after the junior internationals lost a game to Zimbabwe in January 2020.

"I was called 'brown shit' and it often used to be a song after we won a game and it would be sung in fines meetings. They would sing: 'Brown shit in the ring tra-la-la-la,'" he alleged.

He said it didn't occur to him at the time that the song was racist and added that his wife was the one who brought it to his attention.

"When you are playing for your country, you're in that victory [moment]. You don't make sense of it. You just go along with it [and] brush it off, but it's actually blatant racism.

"They wouldn't call another player 'white shit', or anything close to that. They'd always use 'brown shit'.

"When I thought about it and my wife kept telling me, I then realised that it wasn't right and you could never know what was happening in the team environment, and people think it is OK to call people that. It should never happen."

Adams didn't mention Boucher by name initially.

However, the name was mentioned when advocate Fumisa Ngqele asked Adams if he addressed Boucher when he called him "brown shit".

Adams responded: "I never addressed him personally. Mark was one of the guys and I only really started to think about these things afterwards because I was caught up in the whole fun of being in the team and not wanting to ruffle feathers."

"Maybe he should come and say sorry. Maybe that's all that needs to happen."

Sport24 sent an emailed query to the Proteas media management in Ireland, who replied with Boucher's response to the comments made about him at the hearings.

"Due to my commitments as Proteas head coach, and the fact that I have been out of the country throughout the SJN hearings, I have not been able to follow the testimonies that have been made and am, therefore, not in a position to comment on issues that have been raised," Boucher said.

"At the moment, my full focus and energy is concentrated on the Proteas and the final match of their tour of Ireland tomorrow (Saturday).

"Once I have returned to South Africa, I will address any issues that concern me appropriately after I have had the opportunity to get a detailed account of them.

"Until such time, I will be making no comment on the matter."

Ray Jennings used white paint to paint a black player's face

Adams alleged that white crease paint was used to paint Mpho Sekhoto's face as punishment for having dirty cricket boots.

The incident was also mentioned by Adams' former Western Province and Proteas teammate Roger Telemachus, who was also at the game, but he didn't go into as much detail as Adams.

Adams and Telemachus played for Western Province at the time of the alleged incident.

Adams, who'll be coaching Border in the rejigged domestic system from this coming season, said the incident upset him.

"It was a humiliating incident where his face was painted with white paint and he felt that he had to reprimand him for having dirty shoes by painting his face white," Adams testified.

"I was so upset because you can't do that to young players. It will break their hearts and their spirit.

"He may have thought that it was going to make him harder and more determined, but you don't do that.

"You don't paint people's faces white, because you have to go back in history to see what was going on.

"We asked Mpho to go and clean his face because he was so scared and that has stayed with me," he added.

Sport24 established, however, that Sekhoto - a promising young player for Easterns in 2002 - was, in fact, doused in sunscreen by Jennings, his coach, for arriving late for a pre-season game against Western Province in Benoni.

When Sport24 sought comment on Thursday, Jennings refused to talk about the incident.

"I don't want to get involved in all of that. It is irrelevant," he said.

Sekhoto confirmed that the incident took place, but did not want to delve into the matter.

"What happened, happened at the time and that was that to be honest," Sekhoto said.

He went on to coach the Proteas in 2004 and 2005, and mentored the South African Under-19 side, captained by Aiden Markram, to take the 2014 Under-19 World Cup title.

Jennings was Easterns' coach when the team won the 2002/03 SuperSport Series, beating a star-studded Western Province side by 273 runs at the end of that season.

Allegedly racist WhatsApp remark

Adams, who played 45 Tests ad 24 ODIs, also testified that former Cape Cobras and Proteas pacer Johann Louw made a racist remark in a WhatsApp group last year that included former Proteas captain and current CSA director of cricket, Graeme Smith.

He said this occurred after South Africa lost to Zimbabwe by 31 runs in a quadrangular game before the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

"On 7 January 2020 during the Under-19 World Cup (warm-up match) … SA lost to Zimbabwe and everyone was posting," Adams said.

"All of a sudden, a message from Johann Louw came up that said: 'Hoe lank gaan die aap daar hou? (How long are they going to keep that monkey there?)

"As soon that the message came up, Smith, to his credit, said: 'This comment is extremely inappropriate and compromises everyone on this group.'

"That message was referring to Lawrence Mahatlane, who was the SA Under-19 coach at the time."

Sport24 contacted Louw, who played three ODIs and two T20s for the Proteas in 2008 and 2009, for comment.

"If it came across that way or if he's referring to something like that, it was definitely not meant to come across like that," Louw said.

"We were having a chat and we were talking about coaches and I never mentioned anything like that.

"I don't recall any incident like that and if it was taken up like that, and I never mentioned any names and if they felt that it was something that was pointing to the coach, then I'm sorry about that.

"I never intended to say anything like that and I would never say that."

Adams said he hoped his testimony, while painful for him, would also prevent a recurrence.

"They would say it is unconscious bias, but that is why we are here; to change those perceptions and change how we think and see people," Adams said.

"These things only really came to me after my playing days. They've been sitting in my head. I haven't had a platform to air them and I've only spoken to my close friends and I share the sentiments of my fellow black cricketers who have spoken here.

"We're here to build the country and we're part of that generation. I hope the incidents I spoke about are part of a way of taking things forward and not a witch hunt.

"The language that was used and the incidents we saw must not happen again. We need to find a better way."