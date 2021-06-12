Proteas

Ex-Proteas batter, chief selector Andrew Hudson headlines Cricket SA independent directors

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Andrew Hudson. (Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Andrew Hudson. (Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Former Proteas top-order batter Andrew Hudson was one of the seven people appointed by an independent panel to become part of eight independent Cricket South Africa (CSA) directors at Saturday's annual general meeting.

Hudson was the Proteas convenor of selectors from May 2010 before stepping down in 2015 after the fallout from the failed Cricket World Cup Down Under that year.

CSA's long overdue AGM started at 10:30, where Rihan Richards moved from acting to become CSA president, deputised by Eastern Cape Cricket president Donovan May.

 An eighth independent director was not named but had been scheduled to take place at Wednesday's continuation of the AGM.

It's believed that former CSA president Norman Arendse's name was the eighth person proposed, although this was not confirmed.

The seven independent directors were Advocate Steven BudlenderHudson, veteran sports administrator Muditambi "Ntambi" RaveleSinosizwe Simphiwe LushabaMark Shepstone Rayner, executive secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution Lawson Naidoo and chartered marketer Andisa Ntsubane.

According to the new memorandum of incorporation, CSA will henceforth be governed by a board comprising those independent majority directors, with five members' council electees and two CSA executives (CEO and CFO) completing the 15-member governing structure.

The CSA chairperson of the new board will also be elected from the independent directors.

The members' council, which is made up of 14 provincial presidents, elected their five board representatives: Daniel Govender (KwaZulu-Natal), Craig Nel (Mpumalanga), John Mogodi (Limpopo), Tebogo Siko (Northerns) and Simphiwe Ndzundzu (Border).

Read more on:
csamembers councilcsa agmandrew hudsoncricket south africacricket
