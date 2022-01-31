Proteas

23m ago

add bookmark

Excellent Windies bowling effort sees SA bundled out for 160 in second ODI

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor taking a catch against South Africa.
West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor taking a catch against South Africa.
Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

In the face of accurate and testing bowling from the West Indies, the Proteas dragged themselves to 160 all out in 40.4 overs in the second ODI at the Wanderers on Monday.

The game was reduced because of morning rain that took 90 minutes from the start. Ahead of what would have been the 11:00 start, the recovered Stafanie Taylor won the toss and gave Sune Luus's side first use of what was a used and slightly tacky surface.

South Africa began decently enough, with Laura Wolvaardt (25) and Tazmin Brits (25) getting the hosts off to a solid start with a 53-run opening stand that spanned 16.1 overs.

However, the visitors maintained a nagging line outside off-stump and Wolvaardt edged the impressive Chinelle Henry (2/32) to Shakera Selman (2/47) at gully.

Lara Goodall (1) inexplicably jumped down the wicket and was smartly stumped by Shemaine Campbelle off Karishma Ramharack (2/37) to leave SA struggling at 58/2.

That became 58/3 when Brits fell to the Campbelle/Henry combination as the situation became slightly dire for the home team.

The West Indies bowled suffocating lines and lengths while Luus (46) Mignon du Preez (9) tried to find boundaries.

The responsibility of a competitive score fell squarely on Luus as the experienced Du Preez fell to Ramharack while Luus then became Shamilia Connell's (2/22) first victim.

Chloe Tryon was Connell's second scalp, with Henry taking a wonderful catch at mid-on. Sinalo Jafta (14) tried to push the innings on, but gave the superb Hayley Matthews (2/21)  a simple return catch.

Shabnim Ismail (0) didn't trouble the scorers when he holed out to Rashada Williams at cover off Selman while Masabata Klaas (3) was caught by Chedean Nation at midwicket of Selman.

It was left to Ayabonga Khakha (4) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (6*) to attempt to shepherd SA to the break, but a vicious Williams off-break snared Khaka to end the innings.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteasodi seriesjohannesburgcricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6577 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1041 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3587 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5609 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo