'Extraordinary': Twitter reacts to Marizanne Kapp's Test ton for the Proteas

With the Proteas women playing their first Test match in eight years, there was always likely to be nerves as they were asked to bat by England on Monday.

SCORECARD | England v Proteas women - Day 1

And at 45-4, they were in early trouble as England's disciplined bowling accounted for the Proteas' top four.

That brought Marizanne Kapp to the wicket, and the accomplished all-rounder stayed cool as a cucumber as she stroked her way to her maiden Test century, the fastest ever scored against England in 151 balls.

She was eventually out for 150 off 213 balls.

Kapp's innings was the toast of social media, and here are some of the best tweets singing her praises.

Best cricketer in the world! Period! Huil net so klein bietjie! ??? #engvssa https://t.co/7oAEVmtUzb — Danevn81 (@Danevn811) June 27, 2022

Was asked on a podcast recently to choose one cricketer who I considered a match-winner no matter which team or what circumstances they played in, and I picked Marizanne Kapp. She is truly the best! Classy, composed and courageous. A once in a generation cricketer. #ENGWvSAW — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) June 27, 2022

One of the best South Africa has ever produced now has a Test ??!

Brilliant batting from Marizanne Kapp @kappie777



She is starting to complete sets

Recently picked up her first international 5 wicket haul, already has an ODI ?? to her name and now a Test 100 !



Congrats! — Natalie Germanos ?? (@NatalieGermanos) June 27, 2022





South Africa were 45-4 when Marizanne Kapp came out to bat.



She's helped lift them to 232-8, and is currently unbeaten on 115 – the next highest score by a Proteas batter is 30. #ENGvSApic.twitter.com/GuSdjS9oal — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) June 27, 2022

EXTRAORDINARY!



The unstopabble Marizanne Kapp gets her maiden Test century ????#ENGvSA — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 27, 2022

Marizanne Kapp is a Legend what a Excellent maiden Century in test Cricket by her. Well Played @kappie777 mam. #ENGvSApic.twitter.com/LlCx3kdixC — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRa15743279) June 27, 2022

Marizanne Kapp is the 3rd centurion for South Africa in tests.

The other two being Yvonne Van Mentz and Mignon Du Preez. #ENGvSA — Devjani (@CricketKenway) June 27, 2022

marizanne kapp becomes the 106th women's cricketer to score a test century, what a revolution she is! best in the business ?? — siddhi (@_sectumsempra18) June 27, 2022