35m ago

'Extraordinary': Twitter reacts to Marizanne Kapp's Test ton for the Proteas

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
Marizanne Kapp (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)
Marizanne Kapp (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

With the Proteas women playing their first Test match in eight years, there was always likely to be nerves as they were asked to bat by England on Monday.

SCORECARD | England v Proteas women - Day 1

And at 45-4, they were in early trouble as England's disciplined bowling accounted for the Proteas' top four. 

That brought Marizanne Kapp to the wicket, and the accomplished all-rounder stayed cool as a cucumber as she stroked her way to her maiden Test century, the fastest ever scored against England in 151 balls. 

She was eventually out for 150 off 213 balls. 

Kapp's innings was the toast of social media, and here are some of the best tweets singing her praises.


 
