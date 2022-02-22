Faf du Plessis part of Proteas stars returning for season two of The Hundred

Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis and current Proteas Women stars Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp have signed on to return to this season's The Hundred.

The new British format meant to revolutionise short-form cricket started in 2021.

It featured numerous South Africans such as Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail and Marchant de Lange.



Du Plessis (Northern Superchargers), De Lange (Trent Rockets), Van Niekerk and Kapp (both Oval Invincibles), as well as Lee (Manchester Originals) have already returned to a second stint and could be joined by others before the tournament's 3 August start.