32m ago

Faf du Plessis reveals he and his wife received death threats after SA's 2011 World Cup exit

Compiled by Herman Mostert
South Africa's Faf du Plessis and New Zealand players involved in an altercation during their 2011 Cricket World Cup quarter-final in Mirpur on 25 March 2011. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has revealed he and his wife Imari received death threats following South Africa's quarter-final loss to New Zealand in the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Chasing 222 for victory, the Proteas were dismissed for 172 in 43.2 overs to lose by 49 runs in Mirpur, Bangladesh.

The South Africans were cruising at 108/2 but a batting collapse saw them lose their last eight wickets for a meagre 64 runs.

Du Plessis had joined AB de Villiers at the crease with the Proteas on 121/4, but they were in deep trouble after a mix-up between the two saw De Villiers run out for 35.

After the run out, Black Caps players sledged Du Plessis for his role in the run out, which sparked an ugly altercation, most notably between the SA batsman and New Zealand 12th man Kyle Mills, who was carrying drinks onto the field.

The rest of the Kiwi team got involved and the incident caused a subsequent explosion online.

"I received death threats after that [match]," Du Plessis told ESPNcricinfo's Cricket Monthly digital magazine. "My wife received death threats. We turned on social media and we were blown away. It became very personal.

"There were some very offensive things said that I won't repeat. It makes you introverted towards people and you put a shield up," Du Plessis added. "All players go through this and it forces us to keep our circles very small. It's why I've worked so hard on creating a safe space within our camp."

After the game, Du Plessis, Mills and New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori were all fined for the incident.

It was only Du Plessis' 10th ODI for his country and he has since gone on to play 143 times in the 50 overs format, along with 69 Tests and 50 T20Is.

Du Plessis, who went on to captain South Africa in all formats, retired from Test cricket in February and gave up captaincy roles last year to focus on his batting.

He recently returned home after playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, where he was brilliant with the bat, scoring 320 runs in seven games to sit third in the most runs scored category.

The tournament was halted due to Covid-19.

