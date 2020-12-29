Faf's resurgence could nudge him towards legendary status for the Proteas

Faf du Plessis' resurgence at international level is another example of the South African sporting public writing experienced players off too quickly.

The 36-year-old stalwart looks fit and hungry and is clearly adding value to the national cause again.

Importantly, Du Plessis can break a recent trend of SA's top batters perhaps retiring too soon and provide a boost to local cricket's tarnished image.

The South African sports fraternity, in general, remains decidedly icy towards its older players.

Schalk Brits' swansong last year, which was rewarded with a World Cup winner's medal, made fickle supporters a little more receptible to the value of veterans.

We seemed back to square one earlier in the year when the 38-year-old Jannie du Plessis and 36-year-old Willem Alberts struggled to justify their inclusions in Super Rugby for the Lions, but eight months later they've played major roles in putting their side squarely into Currie Cup contention.

When Faf du Plessis crafted his career-best 199 in the first Test between the Proteas and Sri Lanka, a similar situation played itself out for the national team.

Ask a few discerning cricket fans and you're bound to find that some of them were quite surprised to see the 36-year-old stalwart's name in the Test squad.

Call it the AB effect, we've been almost cynically conditioned to believe that players like Du Plessis pick and choose when they still want to play.

Allied to his poor form at international level last season, sentiments over the former national skipper were negative.

Yet by the time the chaotic white-ball series against England ended abruptly, Du Plessis had scored 52 and 58 in two of the three T20 matches.

It was an indication of things to come.

"I went through this process (like various athletes before me), where people are talking about you and telling you that you're approaching the end of your career when you," said Du Plessis.

"But I still believe you need to listen to your body, to determine how fit you still are in deciding about playing on. It's really not about your age.

"At 36, I believe I'm moving better and am fitter than certain 23-year-olds. We need to move away from the focus on age, rather judge a player on what he's getting out physically.

"For this first time in a while, I feel as if some of the younger players now need to keep up with me a bit instead of the other way round."

More crucially, the unusually long off-season allowed Du Plessis to properly take stock.

Much like Du Plessis and Alberts, it still takes time for even the most experienced athletes to adapt to new environments.

In those two men's cases, it was getting used to the Lions' way of doing things.

Du Plessis had to make the mental shift from scrutinised captain to senior player.

"In a normal season, cricket is played just so continuously that you don't have time to think things over," he said.

"I could make sure during lockdown that I got myself into a good physical and mental shape."

Critics can point out that Du Plessis' brilliant effort at SuperSport Park was made against a compromised, weak Sri Lankan attack, but the reality is that he cashed in.

Top-class players don't just make a beguiling 80s or even 100s against teams like that - they make 199.

Legacy

One intriguing aspect over Du Plessis' resurgence at the highest level is that he's now in a prime position to break the curse of Proteas batting stars possibly retiring too early.

Graeme Smith's retirement at 34 remains a tough pill to swallow in retrospect, while AB de Villiers' continued show-stopping knocks in prominent T20 leagues is frustrating to the hilt.

Perhaps Du Plessis' hunger is bigger because he only made his international debut at age 26, in contrast to Smith and De Villiers, who were 21 and 20 respectively.

Regardless, South Africa needs the continuity that he can provide, not only in terms of its effect on results, but inspiring the next generation.

Local cricket, dogged by the Covid-19 pandemic, financial uncertainty and suspect governance, has become unattractive.

A 36-year-old saying and showing that he still wants to keep his Protea Fire burning can go a helluva long way towards rectifying that perception.