Proteas

32m ago

add bookmark

Failure alert | Proteas' shocking numbers in Asia

Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dean Elgar scored a brilliant 127, but his dismissal sparked another Proteas collapse (AFP)
Dean Elgar scored a brilliant 127, but his dismissal sparked another Proteas collapse (AFP)
  • The Proteas have had an unflattering time of it in Asia since 2015 and their numbers aren’t pretty.
  • They last won a Test in Asia in 2014 when they beat Sri Lanka in Galle.
  • Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar all played crucial roles in SA’s last Test win in Asia but sunk without a trace in this series.

The Proteas' record in the sub-continent in recent memory is poor.

In fact, it's downright desperate as they’ve failed to find a way to win there since 2014.

Here are some numbers that put SA’s Asia struggles into perspective

One – The number of times SA has successfully chased a total of 180 or more in Asia. That was in 2008 when they made 205 in Bangladesh. SA also haven’t successfully chased down a 200-plus target anywhere since November 2001.

One – The number of 100s scored by South Africa in the series against Pakistan. It was made by Aiden Markram.

Two – The number of Markram’s fourth innings tons and both of them have come in defeats.

Three - Players who featured against Pakistan who took part in SA’s last win in Asia in 2014 against Sri Lanka. Dean Elgar (103), Faf du Plessis (80) and Quinton de Kock (51) all contributed to SA’s 153-run win against Sri Lanka in Galle.

10 – The number of defeats SA have suffered in their last 14 Tests in Asia dating back to that win over Sri Lanka in July 2014.

24 - The wickets that fell to pace in the second Test against Pakistan. 15 of them were taken by the home side while a five-wicket haul was taken in each innings of the Test.

12/70 - South Africa’s cumulative collapses in the Rawalpindi Test. They lost 5/37 in the first innings and 7/33 in the second. In Karachi, the collective collapse was 16/157.

81 – The runs managed by senior batsmen Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock in the second Pakistan Test. They also scored 137 between them in the first Test, thoroughly disappointing numbers for players of their experience.

227 - Runs scored by Markram in the series, the most by any batsman on either side.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Bangladesh's Shakib ruled out of 2nd West Indies Test
Proteas slip in ICC Test rankings after Pakistan series defeat
India face record chase on final day against England
Read more on:
pakistanproteascricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11722 votes
Cricket
12% - 3457 votes
Football
19% - 5329 votes
Athletics
3% - 718 votes
Boxing
1% - 279 votes
Cycling
2% - 658 votes
Golf
5% - 1459 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2394 votes
Tennis
3% - 956 votes
Water sports
1% - 256 votes
American sports
1% - 352 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 939 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo