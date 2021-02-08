Failure alert | Proteas' shocking numbers in Asia

The Proteas have had an unflattering time of it in Asia since 2015 and their numbers aren’t pretty.

They last won a Test in Asia in 2014 when they beat Sri Lanka in Galle.

Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar all played crucial roles in SA’s last Test win in Asia but sunk without a trace in this series.

The Proteas' record in the sub-continent in recent memory is poor.



In fact, it's downright desperate as they’ve failed to find a way to win there since 2014.

Here are some numbers that put SA’s Asia struggles into perspective

One – The number of times SA has successfully chased a total of 180 or more in Asia. That was in 2008 when they made 205 in Bangladesh. SA also haven’t successfully chased down a 200-plus target anywhere since November 2001.

One – The number of 100s scored by South Africa in the series against Pakistan. It was made by Aiden Markram.

Two – The number of Markram’s fourth innings tons and both of them have come in defeats.

Three - Players who featured against Pakistan who took part in SA’s last win in Asia in 2014 against Sri Lanka. Dean Elgar (103), Faf du Plessis (80) and Quinton de Kock (51) all contributed to SA’s 153-run win against Sri Lanka in Galle.

10 – The number of defeats SA have suffered in their last 14 Tests in Asia dating back to that win over Sri Lanka in July 2014.

24 - The wickets that fell to pace in the second Test against Pakistan. 15 of them were taken by the home side while a five-wicket haul was taken in each innings of the Test.

12/70 - South Africa’s cumulative collapses in the Rawalpindi Test. They lost 5/37 in the first innings and 7/33 in the second. In Karachi, the collective collapse was 16/157.

81 – The runs managed by senior batsmen Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock in the second Pakistan Test. They also scored 137 between them in the first Test, thoroughly disappointing numbers for players of their experience.

227 - Runs scored by Markram in the series, the most by any batsman on either side.