Fast bowling lapses under scrutiny after SA's shock defeat to Bangladesh

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma admitted their bowling and batting let them down in Friday's 38-run loss to Bangladesh in the first ODI at SuperSport Park.

The fast bowlers battled to adapt to conditions after Bavuma had won the toss and chose to field first.

South Africa needs to win the second ODI on Sunday at the Wanderers to stay alive in the rubber and get ICC World Cup ODI Super League points.

In the aftermath of their 38-run defeat against Bangladesh in the first ODI on Friday at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa's fast bowlers came under sharp scrutiny.



In conceding 314/7 in their 50 overs, SA's pacers went for 252 in 40 overs while taking five wickets. That meant there wasn't any control exerted, especially in the last 19 overs where they conceded 171 runs.

Only Keshav Maharaj, who barring one over where Litton Das went after him, maintained control throughout his spell.

The lax performance of SA's faster bowlers was juxtaposed with that of Bangladesh's, with Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam, who took 5/133 in their 28 overs.

That left the remaining five wickets to be mopped up by Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/61) and Mahmudullah (1/24).

Bavuma, who was one of Shoriful's two wickets, said they controlled the early parts of the game, but the lack of breakthroughs handed the game to Bangladesh.

"In the first 10 to 15 overs, I felt that we were in control, but we weren't taking wickets," Bavuma said.



"It was always going to make it tough for us and they always had an in-batter who could take the risk when needed.

"It worked in their favour."

With the Shakib Al Hasan-led assault where he was ably assisted by Yasir Ali allowing their bowlers to have more than defendable target, the spotlight turned to the batters.

Rassie van der Dussen's 86 and David Miller's 79 kept SA marginally in the hunt. That those scores came from a position of 36/3 meant there was too much to do.

Janneman Malan (4) had a rare failure, but Kyle Verreynne (21) may be forgiven after being shoehorned into an unusual opening role.

Aiden Markram's (0) inability to get going in ODIs continued unabated with only one score of 40-plus in his last 12 matches.

Bavuma, who made 31, also said the batters need some introspection after their false starts hampered their run-chase.

"If there's a conversation that needs to take place with the bowlers, it must also take place with the batters," Bavuma said.

"In the last 20 overs, I think they got 180 in the last 20 overs, so they always had that momentum when they bowled, so their conversations were around that in terms of how we could have done things a bit better."