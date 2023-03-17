First ODI washout denies Temba's Proteas momentum as warhorses are primed for combat

In East London

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma is wary of the team not being able to carry their Test match momentum into the limited-overs circuit.

While Thursday's first ODI against the West Indies at Buffalo Park was washed out, they still have Saturday's second engagement to get themselves into shape.

The ODI group also has excellent batting warhorses in Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen to fall back on.

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma said moving on from a successful Test series to ODI cricket isn't the easiest of transitions.



With Thursday's first ODI between South Africa and the West Indies washed out, Bavuma's charges, through no fault of their own, relinquished a game that would have allowed them to try out new things.

One of those would have been the fielding of new players, some of whom did well in the Test series, ahead of the significant Netherlands series later this month, which will be crucial to the Proteas' qualification for the 50-over World Cup in October.

READ | Dark days: For the first time in 38 years, Free State cricket not part of SA's top flight

There's also the accommodation of warhorses who have plenty to prove after missing out on the Test series, with Rassie van der Dussen being one example.

There's also the fresh body and mind of Quinton de Kock that will play a key role in South Africa's white-ball fortunes over the next two-and-a-bit weeks.

"It's always going to be hard moving from what was a successful Test series and shift into ODIs... at times it can be hard to carry that momentum through," Bavuma said.

"Sometimes, you're not as motivated as you should be, but what will help is that we've got a bunch of new and fresh players like De Kock and Rassie.

"They're here and they want to stamp their authority in terms of what they can do. This West Indies series is one that we want to win.

READ | Rain ruins cricket in East London as SA v Windies ODI is washed out

"However, we also want to use it as part of a preparatory roadmap to ensure we allow players to show what they can do for this format."

Bavuma goes into the series on the back of a spellbinding 172 at the Wanderers that swung the second Test in South Africa's favour after he came in at 8/2.

Converting 50s into 100s in ODI cricket has never been an issue for Bavuma, who also was in healthy nick against England in January and February.

Bavuma is more than happy to stay on his budding purple patch, so long as the team is benefiting from his positive batting actions.

"As players, we always want to keep riding that form wave, but with cricket, there are so many factors that are outside your control," Bavuma said.

ALSO READ | Key World Cup leadup task for Walter: Keep Quinny hungry

"I'm not going to be approaching the series any differently because I don't believe that there's any pressure for me to score big runs - that's different to what's always there.

"I have a role in the team to lead the guys, which is what I'll be doing, but I also have a role with the bat to score as many runs as I can as per the other batters in the team.

"I don't think things are magnified or exaggerated on my side. I think it's business as usual as it's always been."