1h ago

Five-star Shami helps India take charge of 1st Test as Proteas top-order fails

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Mohammed Shami of India celebrates a wicket. (Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
South Africa staged sporadic fightbacks, but India remained in charge of proceedings at the end of Tuesday's third day of the first Test at SuperSport Park.

After bowling SA out for 197 on the back of Mohammed Shami's sixth test five-wicket haul, they gained a lead of 130, which they swelled to 146 in bright sunshine as they finished on 16/1 with KL Rahul (5) and night-watchman Shardul Thakur (4*) at the crease.

Mayank Agarwal (4) didn't survive Marco Jansen's (1/4) examination, but the day belonged to India and Shami in particular. 

Shami also collected his 200th Test wicket when he and Rishabh Pant combined to get rid of Kagiso Rabada.

SCORECARD | South Africa v India, First Test, Day Three

With SuperSport Park being a notoriously difficult fourth innings ground, India will have to bat quickly and keep an eye on an ominous day five weather forecast.

SA had Temba Bavuma (52) and Quinton de Kock (34) for their thank for their competitiveness.

When Shami's early breakthroughs helped reduce the hosts to 32/4 after lunch, the prospects of a follow-on weren't off the table.

With the second day falling victim to inclement weather, it wouldn't have been past Virat Kohli to enforce the follow on.

The 72-run fifth-wicket alliance between Bavuma and De Kock eliminated chances of that happening, even though they would have been disappointed with how they lost their wickets.

With Dean Elgar (1) feathering an edge to Pant off Jasprit Bumrah to leave SA at 2/1 before lunch, Shami clattered into Keegan Petersen's (15) and Aiden Markram's (13) stumps to leave them at 30/3 in the 12th over.

They temporarily lost Bumrah to an ankle impingement in the 10th over, but when Mohammad Siraj dismissed Rassie van der Dussen to leave SA at 32/4, SA was up the infamous creek without a paddle.

It was a situation tailor-made for De Kock and Bavuma, who compiled their 50-stand of 92 balls before their 134-ball partnership ended when De Kock chopped on a Shardul Thakur delivery.

Wiaan Mulder (12) then gave Pant his 100th Test dismissal when he caught Shami's edge and followed that up with Bavuma's one to leave SA struggling at 144/6.

A 37-run alliance between Rabada (25) and Jansen (19) brought SA closer to the promised land of 200.

However, Jansen was removed by Thakur while Rabada became Shami's treasured wicket. Keshav Maharaj provided late fireworks, but SA's top-order implosion meant they had to chase the game.

Scores in brief:

India: 327 and 16/1 (KL Rahul 5*, Shardul Thakur 4*, Mayank Agarwal 4, Marco Jansen 1/4)

South Africa: 197 (Temba Bavuma 52, Quinton de Kock 34, Kagiso Rabada 19, Mohammad Shami 5/44, Jasprit Bumrah 2/16, Shardul Thakur 2/51)

India leads by 146 runs

 

