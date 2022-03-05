Flawless Khaka fires Proteas to victory in World Cup opener

The Proteas are off to a winning start at the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, securing a 32-run victory over Bangladesh in their tournament opener in Dunedin on Saturday.

Ranked No 2 in women's ODI cricket, the Proteas are considered serious title contenders in New Zealand, and while this is a solid enough start, it was far from comfortable at times.

SCOREBOARD | Proteas v Bangladesh

This was not perfect for the South Africans, who were bowled all out for a modest 207 having lost the toss.

Ayabonga Khaka's 4/32 in 10 was ultimately the difference as Bangladesh could only reach 175, but even with that individual masterclass from the Proteas seamer, there was a brief moment in the chase where Bangladesh looked good to make a play at snatching the win.

Khaka was superb, landing the ball in probing areas throughout her spell as she reached 100 ODI wickets along the way.

The Proteas looked to be cruising to victory, but a 53-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Nigar Sultana (29 of 59) and Ritu Moni (27 off 38) made for a potentially tight finish.

With five overs left, Bangladesh needed 43 runs for victory with four wickets in hand, and the pressure was suddenly turned up on South Africa and their skipper Sune Luus.

They responded well, and when Bangladesh lost a couple of quick wickets after that, the Proteas had done enough.

With Marizanne Kapp (1/37 in 9.3), Shabnim Ismail (1/33 in 10) and Masabata Klass (2/32 in 10) also getting through their work in impressive fashion, the Proteas seam department remains one of their biggest weapons with their mission to land major silverware now under way.

Superstar opening batter Lizelle Lee was unavailable, and the South African top order did struggle in her absence.

Laura Wolvaardt made 41 (52), but wickets at regular intervals left the Proteas on 119/5 after 33.2 overs and at that point, Bangladesh were a couple of jabs away from landing a potentially devastating knockout blow.

Instead, Marizanne Kapp (42 off 45) and Chloe Tryon (39 off 40) compiled a 71-run stand for the sixth wicket that was hugely important in the context of the game.

The Proteas next take on Pakistan on Friday.

Scores in brief:

SA 207 in 49.5 (Kapp 42, Wolvaardt 41, Tryon 39, Trisna 3/35)

Bangladesh 175 in 49.3 (Akhter 34, Khaka 4/32, Klaas 2/36)

SA won by 32 runs