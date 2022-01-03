Former Pakistan captain Butt criticises De Kock's retirement: 'Why only Test cricket?'

Disgraced former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has weighed on Quinton de Kock's Test retirement.

Disgraced former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has slammed Quinton de Kock's retirement from Test cricket, saying the wicket-keeper is prioritising T20 league cricket.

The 29-year-old De Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket after the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion last week.

Crictoday reported that Butt, a former Pakistan opening batter, took umbrage with De Kock's decision to ditch the longest format.

"Quinton de Kock had been playing strange cricket for the last year and a half. He came to Pakistan as captain, but did not continue in the role afterwards," Butt told crictoday.

"Now, after playing one Test, he has announced his (Test) retirement. Such things spoil the team’s balance, the selection policy and affect the captain’s mindset."

De Kock's retirement was one that caught global cricket off-guard and one that necessitates a new transitional phase for the Proteas.

With 54 Tests after Gqeberha debut against Australia in 2014, De Kock had become a key member of the Proteas senior think-tank.

He was due to miss the ongoing second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers because of his wife giving birth.

It wasn't expected that his absence from the Test team was going to be a permanent one.

The 37-year-old Butt, who remains notorious for his role in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, accused De Kock of shifting his priority goal-posts.

"Players have made sudden retirement a drama. Don’t you think of family when you play overseas leagues for nearly 2 months?," Butt said

"Why is it that only Test cricket comes in the way? You are playing cricket in your own country in South Africa. This lack of interest is related to league cricket."