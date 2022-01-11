Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Former Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris retires from all forms of cricket

accreditation
Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
MUMBAI, INDIA - MARCH 20: Chris Morris of South Africa celebrates dismissing Mohammad Shahzad of Afghanistan during the ICC World Twenty20 India 2016 Super 10s Group 1 match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium on March 20, 2016 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images,)
MUMBAI, INDIA - MARCH 20: Chris Morris of South Africa celebrates dismissing Mohammad Shahzad of Afghanistan during the ICC World Twenty20 India 2016 Super 10s Group 1 match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium on March 20, 2016 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images,)
  • Former Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
  • Morris was a predominantly white-ball cricketer who played four Tests for the Proteas.
  • It was in the Indian Premier League where Morris, a lanky all-rounder, was highly sought after.

Former Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris has announced his retirement from all from cricket.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Morris announced that he will be taking up a coaching job with the Titans, the province that he'd signed up with after the dissolution of the franchise system.

The 34-year-old thanked everyone who was part of his cricketing journey.

"Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small…it’s been a fun ride! Delighted to be taking up a coaching role at @titanscricket #lifebeginsnow," Morris wrote on his Instagram feed.

Morris represented the Proteas in four Tests, 42 ODIs, and 23 T20s between 2013 and 2019.

His national team performances veered from excellent to spasmodic, with untimely injuries also interfering with his career.

Morris made his T20 debut for the Proteas against New Zealand in 2012 and followed up with his ODI debut against Pakistan at the 2013 Champions Trophy.

His Test debut would come three years later against England at Newlands with the added caveat being that all four of his Tests came against England.

However, it was in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where Morris was highly sought after, where he featured for the Delhi Daredevils (now the Capitals), the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings. 

His final Proteas appearance came at the 2019 Cricket World Cup against Australia in Manchester.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cricket south africaretirementchris morrisjohannesburgcricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6220 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 992 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3379 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5298 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo