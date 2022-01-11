Former Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris retires from all forms of cricket

Former Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Morris was a predominantly white-ball cricketer who played four Tests for the Proteas.

It was in the Indian Premier League where Morris, a lanky all-rounder, was highly sought after.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Morris announced that he will be taking up a coaching job with the Titans, the province that he'd signed up with after the dissolution of the franchise system.

The 34-year-old thanked everyone who was part of his cricketing journey.

"Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small…it’s been a fun ride! Delighted to be taking up a coaching role at @titanscricket #lifebeginsnow," Morris wrote on his Instagram feed.

Morris represented the Proteas in four Tests, 42 ODIs, and 23 T20s between 2013 and 2019.

His national team performances veered from excellent to spasmodic, with untimely injuries also interfering with his career.

Morris made his T20 debut for the Proteas against New Zealand in 2012 and followed up with his ODI debut against Pakistan at the 2013 Champions Trophy.

His Test debut would come three years later against England at Newlands with the added caveat being that all four of his Tests came against England.

However, it was in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where Morris was highly sought after, where he featured for the Delhi Daredevils (now the Capitals), the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings.

His final Proteas appearance came at the 2019 Cricket World Cup against Australia in Manchester.