Former Proteas captain Faf reveals strained relationship with Boucher, Smith in autobiography

Former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis says that the relationship between himself, coach Mark Boucher and then director of cricket, Graeme Smith, was strained towards the end of his international career.
Du Plessis, who played 69 Tests, 143 ODIs and 50 T20s for the Proteas, talks openly about the end of his national career in his autobiography, "Faf: Through Fire."
Speaking of the relationship between himself, Boucher and Smith, Du Plessis says that he "got no love" from the pair.
"Everyone needs love. But I got no love from Mark or Graeme," Du Plessis reveals in the book.
Du Plessis also makes reference to the 2019/20 home series against England when he dealt with Temba Bavuma returning to his franchise to find form.
At the time, Du Plessis was quoted as saying that the Proteas do not see colour but felt he was left to face the media even though Bavuma had a deal with Boucher regarding his form.
"That one quote of mine snowballed, and some journalists kept hammering on it," Du Plessis writes.
"As well as there being justified criticism of my form with the bat, there was also politicised reporting which added another dimension to the pressure I felt.
"I needed someone to support me in the media. Graeme and Mark were best positioned to clear the air and publicly show support for their captain. However, when Mark attended a press conference in the middle of this storm, he did not do so."
In the ODI series against England in January 2020, Du Plessis and Boucher decided that the captain would take a break and Quinton de Kock took over the leadership.
When Smith announced the squad for the series, he made no mention of the decision reached by Du Plessis and Boucher.
"He [Smith] made no mention of me taking a break during that one-day series or that I was still the T20 captain," Du Plessis writes.
"Given the unfavourable picture painted of me in recent media coverage, it was assumed that I had been stripped of the captaincy and kicked from the team. After the team announcement, I sent a message to Graeme and said I was disappointed and didn't feel I had their support.
"They never gave the impression that they were fighting for me.
"It would have made life easier if he had simply said: 'Faf is taking a break from one-day cricket, but he is still our Test and T20 captain.' By not doing so, he has created a new media monster."