Former Proteas captain Faf reveals strained relationship with Boucher, Smith in autobiography

Elton Jantjies goes to rehab

Liebenberg’s plan for Zondo and Cyril

Solly Moeng | South Africa, where free expression isn't so free

Ramaphosa must go, says his own deputy minister

Fit Bavuma happy to deal with leadership, playing pressure ahead of Zimbabwe World Cup clash

Mystery surrounds illness that ravaged touring URC rugby sides in Durban: 'We didn't swim!'

Get the Sport Report every Thursday to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.

Voting Booth

Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future. No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle. Results