Former Proteas cricketer Pat Symcox recovering in ICU after health scare

Former Proteas cricketer Pat Symcox was busy recovering in ICU on Wednesday morning after suffering a health scare on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, Symcox revealed on his Facebook page that he had to undergo surgery, with a stent insertion done at a KwaZulu-Natal hospital.

"All is fine, the stent insertion was successful. It seems as though I'm going to be right as rain in a couple of days," Symcox told his followers.

"All is good. Thanks so much to everyone for your thoughts, wishes, prayers and caring for me."

On Wednesday morning, Symcox posted another video where he gave a positive update.

He again thanked his well-wishers and said he hoped to recover soon.

"What actually happened was they found a blockage in my artery in my leg... at the top of my knee, in that area. So they had to go in and put a stent in. When I spoke to the doctor afterwards she said she was happy that it was successful.

"I'm fine, I can feel my foot is warm. I'd be able to walk further... [yesterday] I was really battling to walk, I could feel tingling in my foot. It was irritating and it was going blue, so I had to have the stent put in."

Symcox, 62, played 20 Tests and 80 one-day internationals for South Africa in the 1990s.



