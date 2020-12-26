Proteas

Former Proteas pay tribute to 'passionate, knowledgeable' Robin Jackman

Robin Jackman (Getty)
Robin Jackman (Getty)

The South African cricket community was on Christmas day mourning the death of legendary commentator Robin Jackman.

The former England bowler and a man considered one of the great commentators of his generation, Jackman died at his Cape Town home at the age of 75 on Friday

If you have been a South African cricket follower since the 1990s, then you would be aware of Jackman's impact on the game in this country with some on social media calling him one of the 'voices of cricket'.

The reaction from a the local cricket community on Friday night told its own story of exactly how respected and loved the man affectionately known as 'Jackers' was. 

Former Proteas paid their respects after hearing the news. 

proteasrobin jackmancricket
