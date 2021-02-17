Former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis announces retirement from Test cricket

Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The 36-year-old played 69 Tests and averaged 40.02.

He will now shift his focus to the shorter formats, with T20 cricket taking priority.

Veteran Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday morning.

The 36-year-old former national captain made the announcement after playing 69 Tests for South Africa since making his debut against Australia in Adelaide in 2012.

"My heart is clear and the time is right to walk into a new chapter. It has been an honour to play for my country in all the formats of the game, but the time has come for me to retire from Test cricket," Du Plessis wrote on his official Instagram account.

"If someone had told me 15 years ago, that I would play 15 Test matches for South Africa and captain the side, I wouldn't have believed them. I stand in a place of utmost gratitude for a Test career full of blessings bestowed on me. Every high and low has shaped me into the man I am proud to stand as today. In all things, those instances worked towards the good of who I believe I am today."

Du Plessis scored 4 163 Test runs at an average of 40.02, with a highest score of 199 achieved against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion last December.

Du Plessis added that he would now shift his focus to the shorter formats of the game, with specific emphasis on T20 cricket.



"The next two years are ICC T20 World Cup years. Because of this, my focus is shifting to this format and I want to play as much of it as possible around the world so that I can be the best player I can possibly be. I strongly believe that I have a lot to offer the Proteas in this format. This does not mean that ODI cricket is longer in the plans, I'm just making T20 cricket the priority in the short-term."

Du Plessis said he would engage with Cricket South Africa in the coming months to discuss his role going forward for the national side.

He has played 143 ODIs and 50 T20Is for his country.