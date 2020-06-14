Former Proteas spinner Clive Eksteen dismissed by Cricket South Africa

Cricket South Africa have terminated the contract of former Proteas spinner Clive Eksteen.

He was suspended in October 2019 while in the role of head of sales and sponsor relations.

Cricket South Africa have promised that other disciplinary cases, including that of former CEO Thabang Moroe will be concluded soon.

Former Proteas spinner, Clive Eksteen, who was employed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) as the head of sales and sponsor relations, has had his contract with the organisation terminated with immediate effect.

CSA announced the news on Sunday morning in a press release to the media.

Eksteen was initially suspended by CSA at the end of October 2019 with that suspension directly linked to a payment dispute surrounding Mzansi Super League (MSL) in 2018.

He was one of three officials that CSA launched an investigation into at the time.

The other two were acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl and chief operating officer Naasei Appiah.

Back then CSA told Sport24 that the suspensions were part of a "clean up of the organisation".

Eksteen, who played 7 Test matches and 6 ODIs for South Africa, was in hot water in early 2018 when he was photographed with Proteas supporters wearing Sonny Bill Williams masks.

That was in response to David Warner's clash with Proteas wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock during a Test match at Kingsmead.

Warner's wife was involved with the rugby star before she met the fiery Australian batsman.

Eksteen was suspended for two months for his role in the mask incident.

Read the full Cricket South Africa statment regarding Eksteen's dismissal below:

"Following a lengthy disciplinary process involving Clive Eksteen, the currently suspended Head: Sales and Sponsor Relations at Cricket South Africa (CSA), please note that this matter has now been concluded with the following outcomes and sanction:

The Presiding Officer found Mr Eksteen guilty of transgressions of a serious nature and his relationship and employment with CSA has therefore been summarily terminated (summary dismissal) with immediate effect

CSA assures all stakeholders that the rest of the outstanding disciplinary cases will also be concluded soon, so that the situation around these matters can soon be stabilised. We view the conclusion of this disciplinary matter as critical for our progression and as a necessary step towards ensuring that CSA enters a new trajectory of firmly focusing on serving the game of cricket."

