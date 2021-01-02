Proteas

Former Proteas star Herschelle Gibbs lands new coaching gig

Herschelle Gibbs.
Herschelle Gibbs.
(Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Former Proteas star Herschelle Gibbs has been unveiled as the new head coach of the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The news was confirmed by the franchise in a post on its social media platforms on Saturday. 

"He changed the way the game was played with his aggression & passion and taking it into his coaching as well. A great believer in the strength of teamwork & discipline," the post read. 

Gibbs, now 46, is becoming increasingly more involved in coaching. 

He has already worked with the Rotterdam Rhinos, the Kuwait national team and in November 2020 he was named head coach of the Colombo Kings in the Lanka Premier League. 

In his playing days, Gibbs scored a total of 35 centuries for the Proteas in a career that saw him play 90 Tests and 248 ODIs for his country. 

- Compiled by Sport24 staff 

