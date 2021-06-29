Former Proteas team manager Goolam Rajah dies

Former Proteas team manager Goolam Rajah has died.

It is understood that Rajah, who was 74, was battling Covid-19 and had been hospitalised for some time.

Rajah was the Proteas' team manager from 1991 until 2011.



He was 74.

Sport24 confirmed from independent sources that Rajah, a qualified pharmacist, was understood to have been in hospital for weeks having been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Former Proteas selector and former first-class cricketer Hussein Manack said Rajah dedicated his life to the game and to serving people in the game to the best of his abilities.

"He was prepared to do anything for the players at any time of the day or night. That was his level of commitment. Also because of his profession as a pharmacist and his love for the game, he could always help at any time of the day," Manack said.

Rajah was a celebrated and long serving Proteas team manager who served from 1991 until 2011. He presided over 179 Tests, 444 ODIs and 40 T20s.

This meant he was on hand when South Africa made their international return when they went to India in 1991 for three ODIs under the late Clive Rice's captaincy.

He also was at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 26 February 1992 when South Africa beat Australia by nine wickets in their first ever Cricket World Cup game.

He also looked after the team in their West Indian sojourn after the World Cup where they played in three ODIs and the famous Bridgetown Test against Richie Richardson's West Indians.

In all, he looked after the national team in 13 International Cricket Council events, including South Africa's painful 1999 World Cup exit in England, their 1998 Champions Trophy success in Bangladesh and the 2003 home World Cup failure.

His last ICC assignment was the 2011 Cricket World Cup where SA exited in the quarter-finals at the hands of New Zealand in Mirpur.