Four Proteas named Honorary Life Members at Lord's

Hashim Amla (Getty Images)
Four former Proteas have been named as honorary life members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Jacques Kallis, Morne Morkel, Hashim Amla and Herschelle Gibbs were among the 18 former players named last week.

They join an elite group that includes Sir Alastair Cook, Damien Martyn, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Grant Flower, Harbhajan Singh and Sarah Taylor, amongst others.

Kallis, who retired from Test cricket in 2013 and all international cricket a year later, played 166 Tests, 328 one-day internationals and 25 T20 internationals.

He scored over 25 000 runs with 13 289 coming in the longer format of the game.

Amla, too, had a long distinguished career for South Africa playing in well over 300 games for the Proteas. 

He is the holder of the highest Test score by a South African (311*).

Herschelle Gibbs is famously remembered for his impressive innings of 175 off 142 balls against Australia in the famous "438" one day international in 2006.

Gibbs also smashed six sixes in an over against the Netherlands at the 2007 World Cup and scored over 14 000 international runs during his time with the national team.

Morkel was a critical part of the Proteas' much-vaunted Test pace attack from 2006 to 2018.

He took 309 wickets in Tests and over 500 for South Africa in all formats.

Full list of honourary life members of the MCC for 2021

Hashim Amla (South Africa)

Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa)

Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

Morne Morkel (South Africa)

Ian Bell (England)

Ian Bishop (West Indies)

Alex Blackwell (Australia)

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies)

Sir Alastair Cook (England)

Grant Flower (Zimbabwe)

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)

Damien Martyn (Australia)

Sara McGlashan (New Zealand)

Ramnaresh Sarwan (West Indies)

Harbhajan Singh (India)

Javagal Srinath (India)

Sarah Taylor (England)

Marcus Trescothick (England)

