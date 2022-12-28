1h ago

Fractured finger rules Green out of Proteas' MCG, Sydney Test

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green on Wednesday was ruled out of the third Sydney Test against South Africa with a fractured finger, and he will not bowl again in Melbourne.

The 23-year-old took a nasty rap on his finger from fast bowler Anrich Nortje while batting on day two of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

SCORECARD | Proteas v Australia, 2nd Test

He retired hurt and went for scans.

"Cameron Green has a small fracture on his right index finger," Cricket Australia said.

"He will bat again in this match but will not bowl, followed by a period of recovery leading into the tour of India (in February).

It means Green - the second-most expensive buy at the recent Indian Premier League auction - will miss the third and final Test against the Proteas next week.

His inability to bowl in South Africa's second innings in Melbourne is a big blow, having taken a career-best 5-27 in their first innings' 189.

The hosts declared on 578-8 thanks to Green's unbeaten 51 as Australia lead by 386 runs.

Australia is also sweating on pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, who hurt a finger as well on Monday.

If he is unavailable for the rest of the Melbourne Test, Australia will be down to just three fit bowlers - captain Pat Cummins, fellow paceman Scott Boland and spinner Nathan Lyon.

