From Athers ball-tampering to KP texting saga: 6 dramas on Proteas tours to England

Proteas coach Mark Boucher, ever candidly, reminded everyone ahead of the Test series between his charges and England starting on Thursday that the on-field skirmishes of the two nations always creates a huge amount of hype.



And when there's hype, there's fertile ground for drama, be it on or off the field.

Sport24 looks back at five sagas - from each of South Africa's tours to England since 1994 - that dominated the headlines instead of the play itself.

1994: Mike Atherton's dirt in the pocket

The obdurate English opener and polarising captain almost saw his leadership career implode barely after it started.

On the grand occasion of the Proteas returning to Lord's for the first time since 29 years of exile due to Apartheid, England found themselves put under pressure by their enthusiastic opponents.

By tea on the third day of that first Test, Atherton, prompted by veteran Graham Gooch telling him their bowlers were getting no assistance from the ball while South Africa - led by Allan Donald and Fanie de Villiers - made it "talk", decides to put dirt in his pocket in order to "keep my hands and the ball dry three or four times".

However, he's caught on camera doing so and all hell breaks loose.

The British press, neatly nestled in their ivory tower, hammered the then 25-year-old skipper and Atherton did himself no favours by spinning two versions of the story.

To team management, he made the reasonable argument that he was not changing the condition of the ball - it was already worn - but merely maintaining it.

When summoned to match referee Peter Bruge, Atherton "panicked" and told him it was just to keep his sweaty hands dry.

He was granted a reprieve by Bruge, but team management was furious about him not coming clean and promptly fined him £2 000 for his misconduct.

Debate raged over his suitability as a leader though Atherton actually emerged stronger by the end of the series because the public grew affection for his defiance.

1998: Umpiring howlers

It's true that Hansie Cronje's men had ample opportunities too to sew up the series, but it would be disingenuous not to point out that they drew the short ends when it came to umpiring in the final two matches of the five-Test battle.

It started at Trent Bridge, when South Africa's second innings was marred from the outset by two poor decisions.

Jacques Kallis was given out caught behind despite not touching the ball and Gary Kirsten lbw to a delivery that hit him way too high on the pad.

Crucially, with only 247 to defend, Donald had Atherton ducking a bouncer, which saw him glove the ball to Mark Boucher.

But Richard Dunne, standing with Merv Kitchen, gave it not out, allowing Atherton to survive on 27 and make the 98 that saw England keep the series alive.

South Africa's build-up to the deciding final Test was disrupted by Donald being fined for breaching the ICC's code of conduct by criticising Kitchen, who admitted his mistakes.

"I think Merv Kitchen realises he made a few shockers which swung the result. If you lose concentration out there you are playing with players' careers," said the champion quick.

"One decision can swing a game - and if you aren't up to it then get out of the game rather than cause yourself more damage."

What the Proteas weren't prepared for was a Pakistani named Javed Akhtar who was officiating in his first Test outside his country.

England, batting first, saw Mark Butcher make a crucial 116 after he should've been clearly out caught behind on 13, while Mark Ramprakash and a rookie Andrew Flintoff were sent back to the pavilion wrongly.

But Akhtar's most damaging decisions went against South Africa as four of their lbw dismissals in the second innings were patently wrong.

Akhtar went on to wreak havoc at the 1999 World Cup in England too, an event that saw his umpiring career end.

2003 and 2008: Graeme Smith - opposition captain slayer

It's pretty notable indirectly leading to the demise of your counterpart, but the Proteas' most prolific captain in history did it twice.

As a 22-year-old upstart in 2003, Smith led South Africa on what was considered a perilous five-match journey.

Instead, the left-hander came into the first Test and flayed England's attack to the tune of a then record 277 in the first innings and a cavalier 70-ball 85 in the second.

Shocked (or simply stung) by the impact of the youngster, home skipper Nasser Hussain resigned because he "didn't feel fully in control" as the leader anymore.

He had been under pressure beforehand because of Michael Vaughan, his successor, tasting success as ODI skipper.

Four years later, Smith was at it again ... this time with Vaughan.

1-0 up in the four-match series, the Proteas were staring down the prospect of a decider in the final game when they subsided to 93/4 in pursuit of 281 for victory.

Smith duly delivered with a magnificent, unbeaten 154 , an effort Vaughan - in a protracted slump - described as a "very, very special innings".

Twenty-four-hours later, Vaughan called it quits as captain because it was affecting his personal life.

He vowed to play on, but retired less than a year later without playing another Test.

2012: What does 'd**s' mean?

As Smith and his Test team were relatively serenely working on their mission to become the No 1-ranked Test side in the world, the opponents they were hoping to (and did) overtake for that honour were imploding from within.

It started weirdly, with the enigmatic Kevin Pietersen using his Man of the Match media engagement after the drawn second Test to suggest that the third and deciding battle could be his last for England because he had unresolved issues with team management.

He labelled being part of the side "tough".

The saga snowballed as it became public that Pietersen was actively in communication with several members of the Proteas.

Notably, it emerged that "KP" had sent a text message calling Andrew Strauss, England's captain, a "d**s", which led to a frantic scurry among the English public to find out what the term means.

Pietersen had recorded a personal YouTube video in where he re-committed to England's cause in all forms of the game, but the ECB ultimately dropped him from the national team following a series of meetings because he couldn't give the assurance that he hadn't sent messages about Strauss.

The South African camp claimed the messages were "acceptable banter".

2017: Re-apply in the middle of a tour

The Proteas had gone into the tour to England - which included that year's Champions Trophy - on the back of high hopes.

But the white-ball assignments didn't go according to plan and the ICC event led to another depressing first-round exit.

Adding to the sense of unease in the national camp was the uncertainty about then head coach Russell Domingo's future.

Eyebrows had been raised when Cricket South Africa announced about a month before the team went over that Domingo had to re-apply for his post.

The governing body had explained that because it had extended his contract three times previously, they needed to start a formal process of taking new applications because otherwise SA labour law would've considered Domingo a permanent employee.

Domingo wasn't too perturbed about the corporate governance behind the move, but it became problematic when CSA took a bit of time to iron out the details of the recruitment process.

His contract was coming to an end on 31 August that year, mere weeks after the final Test in England.

As it turned out, there were reports that suggested he'd missed a June 16 deadline to re-apply and only confirmed a few days before the start of the Test series that he had indeed thrown his name into the hat.

Admitting the timing of the whole process wasn't ideal, the team's focus was further disrupted when it emerged that CSA had a preferred candidate already lined up in West Indian Ottis Gibson, then England assistant coach.

South Africa lost the series 3-1.



