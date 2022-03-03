From cleaning boots to a maiden Test century: Why new Proteas star Erwee is 'a coach's dream'

Proteas coach Mark Boucher is thrilled for Sarel Erwee, who took his Test chance against New Zealand.

"Good things happen to good people," Boucher said.

Erwee carded a maiden Test century against the Black Caps having been in the Proteas set-up since December 2020.

Sarel Erwee has had to be patient, waiting for his opportunity to play Test cricket, but his 108 in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch this week means he is now set for an extended run at the top of the South African order.

A domestic stalwart with KwaZulu-Natal and the Dolphins in Durban, the 32-year-old thought his shot at international cricket had long passed and he was close to retiring from the game a little over two years ago.

Then, in December 2020, he was called up to the Proteas squad for a two-Test series at home to Sri Lanka. It was a selection that raised a few eyebrows, but it was unlikely to matter given that Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram were unlikely to be broken up at the top of the order.

Erwee has since been part of the Proteas Tests squad for series against Pakistan (away), West Indies (away) and India (home), without being selected.

That all changed in New Zealand, though, where Keegan Petersen's absence saw Markram move down to No 3 in the order as Erwee was given his shot.

Scores of 10 and 0 in the first Test did not make for a great debut, but his century on day one of the second was the stuff of fairytales.

Supportive team man

Erwee's celebrations told their own story of just how much this meant to him, but the reactions of his team-mates and the broader cricketing community showed what a popular figure he is.

According to head coach Mark Boucher, Erwee has been the ultimate team man ever since he was first included in the Proteas set-up.

"Sarel is a coach's dream. He's been on quite a few tours now where he hasn't been given an opportunity and he's just bided his time," Boucher explained.

"He's done his work in the nets and is a hard worker generally, but he is a team man, as well.

"He likes to run out with drinks, he is the first guy to clean boots if boots need to be cleaned in the dressing room, and he is just very supportive. He is s true team man.

"When a guy gets an opportunity like that, there is always going to be a sense of being very happy for the individual.

"Good things happen to good people, and he's one of the good people we've got around our system. I'm just very happy for him, and hopefully he goes from strength to strength now."

Erwee will be expected to open the batting alongside Elgar on his home ground, Kingsmead, when the Proteas host Bangladesh in the first of two Tests from 31 March.