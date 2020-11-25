Full Fundudzi report to be released on Wednesday, CSA confirm

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that they would release the full Fundudzi Forensic Services report to the public and media.

CSA wrote in their full media statement on Wednesday:

Cricket South Africa (CSA) would like to inform members of the media and public that the Interim Board (‘The Board’) met on 23 November 2020 and after considering legal advice, decided to make the full forensic report available to the public as of 25 November 2020 at 16h00

The Board is alive to the fact that some individuals and organisations have concerns that they have been mentioned or implicated in the report, that some individuals have not being heard and that the report does not necessarily paint a full picture. The Board has nevertheless concluded that it is overwhelmingly in the public interest and in the interest of CSA to release the report at this time.

All stakeholders will be given a fair opportunity to convey their views. In addition, no action will be taken against any person implicated without a full investigation, fair procedures, and in particular everyone being given the opportunity to be heard.

Chairperson of the Interim Board commented. “We trust that everyone will find this acceptable and we will continue to enjoy your support.”

- Compiled by Sport24 staff.

