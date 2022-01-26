Future star 'Baby AB' Brevis carries struggling SA U19s again in England quarter-final

Dewald Brevis was again in a league of his own, carding 97 (88) in South Africa's quarter-final against England at the U19 World Cup in Antigua on Wednesday.

Affectionately nicknamed 'Baby AB' for the resemblance in batting style he shares with Proteas great AB de Villiers, Brevis was the sole reason for South Africa reaching 209 all out.

In his four innings at the tournament to date, the 18-year-old Brevis has scored 97, 96, 104 and 65 and he is comfortably the tournament's leading run scorer.

Unfortunately for South Africa, there was little support for Brevis, with only wicketkeeper Gerhardus Maree (27 off 35) contributing anything of substance.

Other than that, it was a case of wickets at regular intervals as South Africa fell first to the pace attack and then to the leg spin of Rehan Ahmed (4/48 in 10).

Brevis, though, was different class and he confirmed why there has been so much hype surrounding him.

His textbook technique is as compact and classy as they come, but Brevis also possesses a cricketing intellect that allows him to manipulate bowlers and their fields.

Some of the shots he played were stunning, and while he rotates the strike with ease, Brevis also has the power to take on the attack and find the fence when he needs to.

By the time he was done, Brevis had hit nine 4s and four 6s, and if South Africa do bowl well enough to find a way through to the semi-finals for the first time since 2014, then they will have their No 3 batter to thank.

He fell agonisingly short of another century when he was caught at cover off a leading edge when he tried to work seamer James Sales onto the on side.

Scores in brief:

SA U-19 209 (Brevis 97, Maree 27, Ahmed 4/48)